ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Southern Thai dance form 'nora' gets UNESCO heritage status

By Madaree TOHLALA
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CbRF_0dNJIx9l00
'Nora' -- a Thai performance art -- has been added to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list /AFP

Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list.

The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces for centuries.

Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name.

The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.

UNESCO on Wednesday officially listed nora as Thailand's "Intangible Cultural Heritage" -- a move that could potentially bring more global recognition to a dance typically only seen in small village gatherings in the kingdom's south.

In Narathiwat province's Su-ngai Padi district -- not far from Malaysia's border -- young dancers on Saturday carefully pulled on their costumes, with lines of beads strung together in a kaleidoscopic display of colours and patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKpIB_0dNJIx9l00
Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a prince who tries to rescue a half-human, half-bird princess /AFP

The backs of their dress pieces swooped upwards, mimicking a bird's tail.

"Nora is important to southerners for two reasons -- first, it is for entertainment... the dance conveys messages which teaches people to do good for good karma," said Vichien Rattanaboono, president of the province's dance group.

"And second, it is about ceremony and beliefs. Manora will be performed during ceremonies to show respect to our teachers and parents. It's to show our gratitude," he said.

As a small band played the drums and pi nai -- an oboe-like instrument -- the five dancers twirled around, their expressive finger movements accentuated by their long silver nail tips.

Covid-19 restrictions over the past 20 months have meant fewer public performances, as large gatherings in hotspots were banned.

"After Covid emerged, there have been no plays... it caused us to have no gigs," said 18-year-old Nitichaya Sooksan, adding that Saturday was their first performance since the pandemic started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7QKR_0dNJIx9l00
The dramatic art form has been practised in Thailand's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces for centuries. /AFP

The high school student has been performing for nearly seven years, initially picking it up together with some friends.

Longtime nora performer Saman Dosormi -- who is also a graduate student of performance arts in nearby Yala province -- said the dance shows off the southern provinces' "shared culture" of Buddhist Thais and ethnic Malay Muslims.

"It doesn't matter whether you are Buddhist, Muslim or Christian -- anyone can perform this dance," he told AFP.

"I am very delighted (about nora's UNESCO listing) -- I'd like for all Thai cultural arts to be recognised by the world," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
thetravelmagazine.net

Top 10: New Additions to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

You’ve probably already heard of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, places of international significance such as Stonehenge and the Taj Mahal. But did you know that UNESCO also recognises and gives protected status to unique forms of art, music, dance, and other cultural traditions? The most important of these treasures are added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. Here are our top 10 new additions to UNESCO’s list which you can experience for yourself on your travels, broadening your cultural horizons.
INDIA
tucsonpost.com

Rumba Shimmies onto UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

Congolese rumba is among at least nine new entries on UNESCO's "representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity." UNESCO is making its 2021 designations this week, recognizing cultural heritage ranging from Arabic calligraphy to falconry to Nordic clinker boat traditions. Congolese rumba was named to the list Tuesday....
WORLD
Time Out Global

Berlin’s techno clubs could soon be awarded Unesco World Heritage status

Next time you’re in one of Berlin's magnificent techno clubs, earth-rumbling beats pounding your bones, thick smoke and beaming strobes filling the room, there’s a chance you might be enjoying something that is technically as high-brow as any opera. Something that could soon be of Unesco World Heritage levels of cultural importance. Hell yeah.
MUSIC
AFP

Ready to rumba: Congolese dance added to UNESCO heritage list

The United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO on Tuesday added the Congolese rumba dance to its intangible cultural heritage list, sparking delight in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville. A UNESCO summit approved the two countries' joint application to add rumba to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, where it joins Cuban rumba, the Central African Republic's polyphonic pygmy music and the drums of Burundi. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi welcomed the news "with joy and happiness" as citizens from both nations celebrated  on social media. "This cultural jewel unique to the two Congos is recognised for its universal value," Tshisekedi wrote on Twitter.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unesco#Dance#Art Form#Performance Arts#Southern Thai#Afp Dancers#Muslim#Su Ngai Padi
BBC

Congolese rumba wins Unesco protected status

One of the most influential genres of African music and dance, Congolese rumba, now has Unesco-protected status. It is the culmination of campaigning by two countries - the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville. They both occupy what was once the ancient kingdom of Kongo - where the sinuous...
ENTERTAINMENT
ntvhoustonnews.com

Crimean Tatar artwork added to UNESCO cultural heritage list

The Crimean Tatar ornament, Ornek, has been added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Ornek is a Ukrainian system of artistic symbols used in handicrafts by Crimean Tatar communities who understand the meaning of the symbols and often commission artisans to create certain compositions with specific meanings or to create a narrative composition, according to UNESCO.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

UNESCO Declares Arabic Calligraphy an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’

UNESCO has added Arabic calligraphy to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. The proposal was put forward by a coalition of 16 Arabic speaking countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine. They will create a report on their progress in supporting the art form next year. The proposal was led by Saudi Arabia, which had declared the years of 2020 and 2021 the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy,” which included the push for Arabic calligraphy to be included on the UNESCO list. In a statement published by the government of Saudi Arabia, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the country’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Thailand
US News and World Report

Haitians Celebrate as UNESCO Declares 'Joumou' Pumpkin Soup Cultural Heritage

Haitians Celebrate as UNESCO Declares 'Joumou' Pumpkin Soup Cultural Heritage. CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) - Haitians on Thursday celebrated U.N. cultural agency UNESCO'S declaration that the country's traditional pumpkin soup known as "soup joumou" is of intangible cultural value to humanity, a rare bright spot for a country battered by tragedy this year.
LIFESTYLE
unesco.org

Building a common vision of UNESCO World Heritage in Africa

UNESCO is committed to strengthening the management of African World Heritage sites by building the capacity of African World Heritage site managers – as embodied by its newly-launched Flagship Programme on “Fostering Cultural Heritage and Capacity Development” in Africa. In line with this Flagship Programme, the Interim...
AFRICA
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Mysterious Mummy Found in Underground Tomb

Forrest Gump’s mother said life is like a box of chocolates in that you never know what you’re going to get. Archaeology is a lot like that, and on that note, archaeologists made a startling discovery while exploring a tomb recently. Not only did they find a preserved mummy, but it was covering its face.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy