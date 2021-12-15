ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Poor Haiti, One Thing After Another,' Pope Says of Deadly Blast

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being hit...

BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
Pope Francis
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
NBC Chicago

Fireball From Overturned Tanker Kills 75 in Haiti: Official

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A gasoline tanker overturned and exploded in northern Haiti, unleashing a fireball that swept through homes and businesses on its way to killing at least 75 people Tuesday, according to local authorities, in the latest tragedy to befall the Caribbean nation. The blast occurred shortly...
Reuters

Paris archbishop asks for forgiveness, quits over relationship

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - France's Catholic Church said on Thursday the pope had accepted the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit who asked for forgiveness after reports over a relationship with a woman. The 70-year-old cleric, who is bound by the church's celibacy rule, has denied any intimate relationship...
Washington Times

Pope Francis warns of global ‘retreat from democracy,’ blasts nationalism

Pope Francis warned the world of a “retreat from democracy” that’s been occurring in Europe and other nations. The pope made his comments during a three-day visit to Greece, warning against nationalism and populism. “[Democracy] is complex, whereas authoritarianism is peremptory and populism’s easy answers appear attractive,” the pope said.
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half.“Pope, you are a heretic!” the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
Reuters

Vatican tightens screws on conservatives over traditional Latin Mass

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Saturday warned conservative Roman Catholics who have balked at Pope Francis’ decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they were sowing division and engaging in “sterile polemics”. The Vatican department overseeing sacraments and liturgy issued a directive in...
Daily Mail

'God has answered our prayers': Pastor of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti says they were treated 'relatively well' during two-month abduction after remaining 12 captives were released

A Michigan pastor who leads the congregation that includes six of the missionaries among the 17 Americans and one Canadian held captive in Haiti for two months before they were finally freed said the kidnap victims were 'treated relatively well' during the ordeal. 'God has answered our prayers,' Reverend Ron...
ashlandsource.com

Remaining 12 hostages in Haiti set free by gang

A Haiti gang released the remaining 12 hostages that were first abducted exactly two months ago, according to U.S. and Haiti officials and the Christian organization that sent them. The hostages were kidnapped just east of Port-au-Prince by a violent gang, 400 Mawozo, on Oct. 16. Among the group were...
AFP

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
