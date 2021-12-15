ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German Court Accuses Russia of 'State Terrorism' Over 2019 Berlin Park Murder

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Russia ordered the killing in broad daylight in a Berlin park of a former Chechen militant, a German court found on Wednesday, sentencing the agent who carried out the 2019 act of "state terrorism" to life imprisonment. Georgian citizen Tornike Khangoshvili was killed with three shots...

