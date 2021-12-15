ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Have You Seen Some Of These Grand Rapids Hidden Gems?

By Big Joe Pesh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand Rapids is an amazing city with so much to offer. We have so many beautiful places that can often be overlooked. Below...

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Young Bobcat Escapes from Grand Rapids Nature Preserve

A young male bobcat, a new wildlife ambassador at Grand Rapids' Blanford Nature Center, has escaped his enclosure. The non-profit nature preserve shared news of the missing bobcat, Apollo, to Facebook. He was last seen on Blanford's property at 5p.m. on Friday. They say that due to his age and size, it's not likely Apollo will be a threat to humans or most animals. The young bobcat is around 17 pounds and about the size of a large house cat.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Don’t Call Yourself A Yooper Unless You’ve Been To These Michigan Upper Peninsula Places

A few weeks back I wrote an article claiming that you can't call yourself a TRUE Michigander unless you visited these 10 places. The list included the expected places like Detroit, Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo, but I may have caught people off guard with a few gems like Holland & Royal Oak. But I was actually asked by many people to follow it up with one about the upper peninsula. The U.P. is unlike anything out there, and although the northern part of the lower peninsula is often considered "Up North," The U.P. holds a special place for Michiganders.
MICHIGAN STATE
If You Add A ‘S’ to Meijer, You’ve Been Vindicated

Stand up if some unaware grammar nazi called you out for adding a 'S' to Meijer. A historical display has proven you correct!. "I saw those socks for sale, they have them at Meijer's!" I exclaimed to a co-worker just last week. "It's just 'Meijer,'" she responded. "Look at the side of the store. there's no 'S'"
SHOPPING
Did You Have Any Idea Lucille Ball Grew Up in Michigan?

If you don’t “Love Lucy” then we can’t be friends. Not only was Lucille Ball an amazing actress and comedienne as seen on I Love Lucy, Ball was also a ground-breaking producer and entrepreneur. But did you have any idea this award-winning icon spent time growing up in Michigan? Because I sure didn’t!
MICHIGAN STATE
Did You Know There Was a Rat Bounty in Michigan Until Recently?

Up until fairly recently, Michigan would legally have to pay you 10 cents per rat head. May 19th, 2000 was a big day in the rat community. The families of Remy, Splinter, and Fievel Mousekewitz were no doubt celebrating over a cheese block on that day because that is the day that Michigan repealed 'The Rat Bounty law of 1915.' This hilariously outdated Michigan law was technically called the Public Act 50 of 1950. This is an excerpt of that law according to American Greatness,
MICHIGAN STATE
Did You Know About this Secret Pinball Arcade in Allegan?

Whether you’re a pinball wizard or just looking to have some fun, this arcade is one of downtown Allegan’s best kept secrets. Back when I was a kid growing up in Allegan there were only a handful of things to do for fun: either go to Pizza Hut and pump the jukebox full of quarters or go see a movie at the old Regent Theatre. Thankfully in recent years downtown Allegan has seen an uptick in new and exciting business ventures which now includes two craft breweries, a trendy new plant shop, and the Regent Arcade.
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

