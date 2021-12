The Omicron/Build Back Better (BBB) sell-off seen yesterday morning in Asia, continued throughout the day, sweeping into Europe and US markets. However, in line with my view that tail-chasing range-trading will dominate December, Asian equity markets are rising sharply today. With no news of note hitting the wires, it appears that short-covering in US index futures has been enough to attract the fast money back into local markets in a classic follow-the-leader move.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO