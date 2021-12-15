ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Rushing to Meet Client Demands, Law Firms Risk Alienating Diverse Lawyers

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInadvertent tokenism can exist anywhere there are underrepresented groups, which encompasses virtually all of the Am Law 100. The lure of the practice is that clients want diverse teams, and outside firms want to illustrate they can provide those. The way to mitigate the...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Remote Risk: Why Don't Firms Restrict Where Their Lawyers Can Work?

Lawyers may not be in office as much these days, but they also may not always be home. With the flexibility that remote and hybrid work policies afford, it’s likely that some attorneys are working from friend’s houses, public workspaces or even cafes and restaurants. Of course, there...
Law.com

'The Proof Is in the Pudding': Why Focus on Billing Is Paying Off for Law Firms

Law firms' focus on billing and collections continued in 2021, with a 2.1% decrease in the collections cycle and a 12.4% increase in inventory. According to the 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, such discipline was a 'silver lining' from the onset of COVID-19 that again fueled revenue and profit gains this year.
ECONOMY
trust.org

U.S. diversity push for lawyers, agents to tackle housing crisis

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former non-profit worker Christine Hernandez had never considered becoming a housing attorney, but after 2015, when she got priced out of her home in Oakland, California, she thought a lot about the issue. Over the next five years, Hernandez and her family went...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Dei#Coston Consulting
Law.com

Market Uninterrupted: ALSPs Struggle to Wrestle Large Client Matters From Firms

Alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) still have a long road to becoming a corporate legal department’s go-to resource for large-scale legal matters. However, observers said ALSPs can gain a bigger slice of corporations’ work by improving their marketing and bolstering their partnerships with law firms. Despite many ALSPs’...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Law Firms Are Focused on Diversity, but Ignoring Equity and Inclusion: The Morning Minute

DIVERSITY AND EXCLUSION - Law firms have dedicated a great deal of focus to increasing diversity, but many are falling short on enacting meaningful changes to improve equity and inclusion, Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports. Not only does that undermine retention efforts, it can also create a dynamic of tokenism, which can alienate people from underrepresented groups. Clients increasingly expect that their matters will be handled by diverse teams of outside counsel. Rushing to meet those expectations, firms too often prioritize diversity on paper over meaningful inclusion, according to a number of industry observers. “We’ve heard from countless in-house counsel that there is often a bait-and-switch that occurs from the initial RFP process to when they see the first bill and the team who is doing the work,” Caren Stacy, CEO of Diversity Lab, told Smith in an email. “Billing data often shows that the outside counsel team is not nearly as diverse as the pitch materials indicated or the diverse individuals are doing low-level work without much visibility to and interaction with the client.”
LAW
Lumia UK

Recognizing partner law firms for furthering diversity in the legal profession

In 2008, we launched the Law Firm Diversity Program (LFDP) to reward our law firm partners who make progress in diversifying their workforce. We are committed to accelerating this progress, and in the last 13 years, we’ve seen consistent and steady progress in legal workforce diversification, including an almost 33% increase of hours worked on Microsoft’s behalf by lawyers from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, LGBTQI+, persons with disabilities and veterans.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Infrastructure Bill, Uptick in Regs Approvals Bring Demand to Drones Practices for Some DC-Area Law Firms

Drone law is becoming increasingly lucrative for D.C. firms. The work requires focussed expertise but also strong multi practice cooperation. Global law firm Hogan Lovells and others have turned a niche area of law and policy into a growing practice area that is taking advantage of a quickly-developing area of technology, thanks to new federal funding opportunities and a race for technology use case approvals.
LAW
Reuters

As corporate clients emphasize ESG, law firms should be leading the pack

December 10, 2021 - Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has gone from a ubiquitous corporate buzzword to a critical consideration for companies looking to remain competitive in a marketplace that is pushing for more social and ethical accountability. The "E" component of ESG — the environmental and sustainability concerns — loom particularly large in the social collective consciousness following two years fraught with natural disasters and public health concerns.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Law Firm Staffs Are Shrinking—But Staffing Costs Aren't: The Morning Minute

LESS IS MORE - Law firm staffs may be shrinking, but staffing costs are still heading in the opposite direction, Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports. An overwhelming majority of respondents to a new survey by Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group said they expect the number of secretaries to continue decreasing. About 83% projected a decrease in legal secretaries in 2022 relative to 2020. However, roughly two-thirds of those surveyed projected growth in pricing specialists (68%), business development/marketing professionals (65%) and technology staff (63%). They also expected growth in project managers and billing and collections teams. And none of those roles come cheap. “This means that even for firms planning to reduce their overall professional staff leverage, they are likely to see an increase in the overall cost of professional staff,” the (also recently released) 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory found.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Quinn Emanuel to Let US Lawyers Work Remotely on Permanent Basis

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is ushering in an era of permanent remote work, announcing Monday that all its U.S. lawyers are free to work from wherever they wish. The firm becomes the first in the Am Law 100 to delink its personnel from their offices, following in the footsteps of Big Four firm PwC and tech companies like Square, Zillow and Shopify.
POLITICS
ABA Journal

Is the law library a thing of the past for law firms?

When I became a lawyer more than half a century ago, the law library was, by any measure, the heart of my law firm. It was where lawyers went to do legal research—any and all research. That meant that all the younger lawyers were in the library at some point virtually every day. On occasion, all the firm’s associates were in the library at the same time. Many partners were also regular visitors.
LAW
Law.com

Partner Promotions in Big Law Highlight Talent War Divides

New partner classes at Morgan Lewis, Dechert and Faegre Drinker ballooned this year compared to last. This follows an industrywide trend, as firms aim to retain lawyers by offering more of them a path to partnership. Industry leaders said it's important to note many of the promotions do note come...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Special Synergy Between Transactions and Litigation Is Elevating Elite Firms

Scan through the Am Law 100 rankings and you won’t be surprised to find that most firms at the top have large and well-established corporate practices. Deals and transactions are the lifeblood of many major firms. They provide consistent work, command high rates and often generate work in other practice areas, including tax, antitrust, regulatory and executive compensation.
LAW
Law.com

Discovery Faces Shareholder Suit Over Proposed Transaction With AT&T's WarnerMedia

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Discovery and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Weisslaw LLP, seeks to enjoin a proposed transaction that would combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit with Discovery to create a standalone entertainment company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09799, Finger v. Discovery, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy