Rushing to Meet Client Demands, Law Firms Risk Alienating Diverse Lawyers

DIVERSITY AND EXCLUSION - Law firms have dedicated a great deal of focus to increasing diversity, but many are falling short on enacting meaningful changes to improve equity and inclusion, Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports. Not only does that undermine retention efforts, it can also create a dynamic of tokenism, which can alienate people from underrepresented groups. Clients increasingly expect that their matters will be handled by diverse teams of outside counsel. Rushing to meet those expectations, firms too often prioritize diversity on paper over meaningful inclusion, according to a number of industry observers. “We’ve heard from countless in-house counsel that there is often a bait-and-switch that occurs from the initial RFP process to when they see the first bill and the team who is doing the work,” Caren Stacy, CEO of Diversity Lab, told Smith in an email. “Billing data often shows that the outside counsel team is not nearly as diverse as the pitch materials indicated or the diverse individuals are doing low-level work without much visibility to and interaction with the client.”

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO