Tell us: what are your plans for the countdown to Christmas?

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
People getting their booster jab before Christmas in Pevensey Bay, East Sussex.

It is 10 days until Christmas Day. According to government rules, if people in the UK test positive for Covid-19 from now on, they will have to self-isolate over Christmas.

What are your plans during this period? Have you tested positive and had to change your Christmas plans? Or are you going into self-imposed lockdown from now on so that you can be Covid-free to see people on Christmas Day?

