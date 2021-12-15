ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FAO: Virus hits Asian food security, as millions go hungry

By ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BANGKOK — The prolonged pandemic and surging prices are undermining food security for millions of people in Asia, with 1.8 billion lacking access to healthy diets, a report by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization said Wednesday. The report says access to food worsened in 2020 and...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Plastics in soil threaten food security, health, and environment: FAO

Plastic pollution has become pervasive in agricultural soils, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the UN agriculture agency, posing a threat to food security, people's health, and the environment. While plastic refuse littering beaches and oceans draws high-profile attention, the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) suggests that...
AGRICULTURE
kitco.com

The world produces enough food, so why are so many going hungry?

What does it mean to go hungry? The United Nations says hunger is when populations experience severe food insecurity, meaning they go for days without eating due to lack of money or they are without access to resources. Another definition is the distress associated with lack of food, where the...
FOOD & DRINKS
U.S. Department of State

Office of Global Food Security

The Department of State prioritizes food security as an issue of national security. The Department leads and coordinates U.S. diplomatic engagement on food systems, food security, and nutrition in bilateral, multilateral, and regional fora, working closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other departments and agencies.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Fao#Food Prices#Un#Food Systems#Asian
GreenwichTime

Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices edged lower. Japan...
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the...
STOCKS
WRAL News

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron's “substantial growth advantage” over...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reuters

Threat of Omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, U.S.

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period loomed over several European countries as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads quickly. In the United States, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci urged people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
WWLP

Canada reinstates COVID-19 testing requirements for citizen travelers

ONTARIO (WWTI) — Canada has reinstated requirements for travelers across all its borders. In a notice issued on December 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada advised all travelers, regarding of their vaccination status to avoid non-essential travel internationally, including to the U.S. According to the PHA, this is in response to the Omicron variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy