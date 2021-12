Secretlab teams up with CD PROJEKT RED once again since their explosive Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair for the release of The Witcher Edition. In celebration of the Netflix premiere of the long-awaited The Witcher Season 2, the Secretlab The Witcher Edition chair pays tribute to the phenomenal world-building of the magical realm. From meticulous embroideries of twin steel and silver swords on the chair’s back to metal-studded details adorning its side wings — design elements are inspired by the legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia and the Grandmaster Legendary Wolven armor. Finishing the chair is the iconic medallion of the School of the Wolf on the backrest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO