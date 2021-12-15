We Can’t Believe What Blake Shelton Just Said About His Marriage To Gwen Stefani—OMG!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot back in July, and it seems that the honeymoon phase may be over after a recent interview Shelton gave with Ellen DeGeneres. Speaking on the balance of their marriage and making their romance work, Shelton revealed that he largely let his wife take the reins on their wedding plans.

Joking with DeGeneres after Shelton was called a “lazy” husband by a writer, he laughed, “At one point, I was saying in an interview, ‘We’re letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.’ And then some writer wrote, ‘Well, oh, look, he’s already a lazy deadbeat husband,’ ” Shelton then continued, joking, “But the truth is: I am.”

Shelton was adamant that he would have brought nothing to the table for planning the wedding, and that it was his wife-to-be that had the real eye. “What do I know about that stuff? Of course it was her and her vision. And all I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani , I mean, my God. The greatest gig I’ve ever had.”

The pair initially started dating back in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice the previous year, and Shelton popped the question in 2020 after five years together. The pair had an intimate wedding ceremony over the summer with under 20 guests invited to the venue, which Shelton shared was the perfect number. “That’s exactly what it needed to be,” he said of the size.

Stefani and Shelton seem to be happily in love, with the singer serenading his wife at the wedding with a new song, “We Can Reach The Stars,” that he wrote for their vows. With their first holiday season as a married couple well underway, a source close to the pair told Life & Style , “He’s taking charge and promises it’s going to be the most memorable holiday.”

