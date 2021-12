This is the big week for the MCU, as the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters. Separately, Hawkeye episode 5 is now streaming on Disney Plus, setting the stage for the show’s big finale. We’ve been waiting for this particular week to arrive, as we were anticipating a significant connection between the two shows. And it just so happens that Hawkeye episode 5 brings back a Marvel character you’ve been dying to see in the MCU while making a connection to No Way Home.

