Theater & Dance

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Odudu Suffers Injury Days Before Final

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrictly Come Dancing 2021 finalist AJ Odudu has reportedly suffered a foot injury causing her ‘severe’ pain. The presenter allegedly had to miss a day of training after the scare and had to go for an ‘emergency scan.’ The painful injury has left AJ in crutches just days away before the...

graziadaily.co.uk

The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Odudu says on-screen ‘romance’ with Kai Widdrington has put off ‘potential suitors’

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has joked that her on-screen relationship with professional partner Kai Widdrington has hampered her love life.Rumours surrounding a possible romance between Odudu and Widdrington have been circulating due to the pair’s steamy dance routines.In an interview with The Sun ahead of this weekend’s semi-final, the TV presenter opened up about how her alleged chemistry with Widdrington has led to a lack of “potential suitors”.The 33-year-old said: “Oh my gosh, my direct messages are dry. I’ve not had one direct message from a potential suitor, that is not happening.”Odudu went on to say she...
The Independent

Strictly: What will happen now AJ Odudu can’t dance and has withdrawn from the final?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but has now announced she will be unable to participate in tomorrow night’s episode (18 December).Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.Odudu was set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake...
Grazia

Why We're All Devastated Strictly Come Dancing Is Over

It’s only been two days since the final and we can already feel a Strictly Come Dancing shaped hole forming in our lives. This season has been particularly heart-warming as it championed diversity and partnered Johannes Radebe and John Whaithe as an all-male couple, while Rose Ayling-Ellis made history as the first ever deaf winner of the show with her partner Giovanni Pernice.
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
Grazia

AJ Odudu: 'Kai Will Be In My Life Forever'

‘He's going to be in my life forever, whether he likes it or not!’ laughs AJ Odudu. The man in question is Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington. For nearly three months the duo have been igniting the small screen every Saturday night with their chemistry and moves on the dance floor.
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
Grazia

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Bridge: 'If I Help Anyone Feel Like They Can Open Up, I've Done My Job'

For most mere mortals, we could only dream of being asked to do I'm A Celebrity. But for some celebrities in the UK, they're asked the question - of whether they will pack up their lives for a few weeks, and endure grizzly Bushtucker trials on national TV - year on year by ITV. One of those is former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who last week finished third in the competition at Gwyrch Castle in Wales.
Grazia

Married At First Sight Star Reveals Odd Rules They Had To Live By During Filming

Married At First Sight UK babe Amy Christophers has spilled the tea on the odd rules couples had to follow while filming the show and we’re LIVING for them. We were truly obsessed with MAFs UK when it returned to screens this summer and a bunch of couples made a lifelong commitment to each other in the ultimate dating experience. We had commitment ceremony showdowns, an engagement and secret DM drama.
