Dead By Daylight chapter 23 features a Japanese horror icon

"Who are you under there?" Warner Bros has released a brand new Japanese trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman, opening in March in just a few months. It's another re-cut of the second official trailer from a few months ago, but with a few extra shots thrown in and some title cards with words like "vengeance" on them. It's a good, very good, trailer. "It's the Gotham City experiment. What can he do that will finally change this place; he is charting what he's doing and not having any of the affect that he wants to have. That's when the murders begin to happen…" Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", along with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. It's clear from this trailer that the scariest guy in this is Riddler, and he's messing with Bruce in very disturbing ways.

