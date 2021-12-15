ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead By Daylight chapter 23 features a Japanese horror icon

By Jim Hargreaves
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new Dead By Daylight chapter having just been released, developer Behaviour Interactive has already announced what’s coming next. The popular multiplayer horror game will host one of the biggest icons of Japanese horror for chapter Dead By Daylight 23. If you haven’t guessed already, we’re talking about Ringu (also...

www.thesixthaxis.com

