If you ever doubted that plant-based eating is here to stay, all you need to do to be convinced is walk the vast rows of booths at the Javits Center during the Plant World Conference and Expo and see how alternative foods are thriving. Between the demonstrations of melt-ability of Miyoko's Creamery cashew-milk cheese, draped on a delectable vegan pizza, or the not-too-sweet Eggnog from Elmhurst, which switched to making only plant-based milk, or the numerous chicken substitutes, each breaded and baked to perfection, from vendors big (such as Gardein) and small (like Tindle, the plant-based chicken working with Chef Rocco DiSpirito). Then walk on over and take a sample of a pulled "pork" sandwich made from jackfruit (from Upton's Naturals) or a sip of chocolate milk low in sugar and high in protein followed by a bite of "meat of the future" from Future Farm.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO