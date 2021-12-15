ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

3 injured in Tampa shooting, investigation underway

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gV5Vr_0dNJEZjv00

Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, with one victim in critical condition, on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3800 block of North Avon Avenue, near Robles Park, for shots fired. Responding offices found the three victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims, two men and one woman, were taken to a local hospital. One of the men is in critical condition and the two other victims are stable, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.873.TIPS (8477).

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy