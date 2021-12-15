ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany expels Russian diplomats over state-ordered killing

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country is expelling two Russian diplomats and has...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chechen#Foreign Minister#Moscow#Russian#Ap
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
CNBC

EU warns Russia: If you invade Ukraine, there will be a high price to pay

BRUSSELS — The European Union is concerned about Russia's "aggressive" stance toward its neighbors, warning Moscow that it will pay a "high price" if it invades Ukraine. U.S. officials said earlier this month that Russia could launch a military incursion into Ukraine in early 2022, with about 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has previously denied the accusations and the Russian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
batonrougenews.net

What will Russia do if US/NATO shoots down its security proposals

Russia submitted two documents last week to the United States as an offer of long-term security guarantees ? a draft US-Russia treaty and an agreement with NATO. They are written in a language that borders on ultimatum. That's according to Moscow's leading foreign policy expert, Fyodor Lukyanov, who is considered...
POLITICS
whtc.com

NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set...
MILITARY
newschain

Russian convicted of killing in Berlin which sparked diplomatic row

A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that prosecutors said was ordered by Russia. The 2019 slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, 40, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Biden to 'accommodate' Russian pressure as Germany says Nord Stream 2 certification 'perfectly orderly'

A sympathetic commentariat suggests that President Joe Biden is deterring Vladimir Putin over his threat to invade Ukraine . Jennifer Rubin claims that Biden "has effectively drawn a red line" for Putin. Rubin points to national security adviser Jake Sullivan's "unsubtle threat" to shut down Nord Stream 2 if Putin does invade. Unfortunately, Sullivan's threat to the Russo-German pipeline was always utterly unserious . Any opportunity for Western leverage died when the Biden administration ended the Trump administration's sanctions .
POLITICS
Times Daily

Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border that has fueled fears of an invasion. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
POLITICS
Times Daily

US advises against travel to Ukraine, citing Russia threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department advised Americans on Monday to avoid travel to Ukraine because of “increased threats” from Russia amid its military buildup along the country’s border. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
WORLD
Times Daily

Greece to extend border wall to stop migrants, wants EU help

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will renew a request for European Union funds in 2022 to extend a border wall along its frontier with Turkey and promised to expand a powerful surveillance network aimed at stopping migrants entering the country illegally. Support local journalism reporting on your...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that the former Soviet republic has “no plans to attack anyone,” and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month. Support local journalism...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy