ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Releases in Jeopardy as Korea Poised to Step up Virus Controls

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRJ2e_0dNJENOR00

The South Korean government is expected to reintroduce significantly stricter control measures in response to a rising wave of COVID-19 cases. Film releases are expected to be affected.

The government eased its restrictions at the beginning of November as part of a living with COVID policy. But, since then, case numbers have begun to rise. And the Omicron variant has been detected.

On Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed a record high 7,850 new COVID-19 infections. Of these 7,828 were local cases. There were 70 new deaths, increasing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,456. Among the new infections were nine cases of the omicron variant, raising the total to date to 128.

The Yonhap news agency reported Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum as Wednesday hinting at implementation of “a much more powerful social distancing scheme.”

Details of the new measures are expected to be announced Friday and enforced for at least the next two weeks. That potentially deals a fresh blow to cinemagoing at the Christmas and New Year peak season.

Distributor, Showbox on Wednesday told Variety that it is now postponing the January release of its aptly named “ Emergency Declaration ” due to worsening COVID conditions. The Song Kang-ho and Lee Byung-hun action film premiered in July at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cinema attendance had swelled in November as curfew and social distancing measures were eased back. Ticket sales jumped to 6.51 million, delivering gross revenues of $55.5 million, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

KOFIC had introduced a discount scheme as a stimulus measure and cinema operators CGV and Lotte had begun creating ‘vaccine-pass theaters’ within their multiplexes. Those theaters were not required to operate at reduced capacity and could stay open beyond the previous 10pm curfew.

But over the most recent weekend, as rising numbers of virus cases were reported, nationwide aggregate box office revenues slumped to just $3.44 million.

Wednesday also saw the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which had enjoyed record levels of pre-sales. Its box office career may be dented if the new health measures herald restricted cinema capacities and operating hours.

The virus surge has been especially serious in capital city Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. Of the country’s new cases on Wednesday, Seoul reported 3,166 and Gyeonggi 2,296. The capital area is also the most significant for cinema attendance.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Beats Weekend Return of COVID Restrictions

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shrugged off new health restrictions in South Korea to earn the biggest box office opening weekend since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film earned $15.0 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council. Over the full five days from its Wednesday debut the film amassed $23.5 million. The success comes despite the introduction of social distancing measures with effect from Saturday that limit social gatherings to a maximum of four people and require a 10pm curfew at cinemas, in response to rapidly rising numbers of...
MOVIES
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Byung Hun
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Africa's COVID-19 numbers surge, but hospital cases stay low

Africa's COVID-19 cases rose 93% over the past week, with increases occurring across all of the continent's regions, but early signals from South Africa—the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant epicenter—show that hospitalizations remain low, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional office said today at a briefing. Meanwhile,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 7,000 for 1st time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as hours-long lines snaked around testing stations in the capital Seoul amid a worsening virus crisis. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelms hospitals and depletes health care workforce. Critics blame the spread on complacency by the government, which dramatically lowered social distancing rules at the start of November in what officials described as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy. As the contagious delta variant reduced the effectiveness of vaccines and most people in their 60s or older are still waiting for their booster shoots, the sense of urgency became apparent. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says South Korea could be forced to order further restrictions. Officials have asked hospitals to designate 2,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

South Korea's virus surge exceeds 7,000 cases for 3rd straight day

New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country’s goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. Kim said the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Jeopardy#Disease Control#Seoul#South Korean#Covid#Omicron#The Korean Film Council#Kofic#Cgv
Nature.com

Surveillance of avian influenza viruses from 2009 to 2013 in South Korea

Avian influenza viruses (AIVs) are carried by wild migratory waterfowl across migratory flyways. To determine the strains of circulating AIVs that may pose a risk to poultry and humans, regular surveillance studies must be performed. Here, we report the surveillance of circulating AIVs in South Korea during the winter seasons of 2009"“2013. A total of 126 AIVs were isolated from 7942 fecal samples from wild migratory birds, with a total isolation rate of 1.59%. H1"’H7 and H9"’H11 hemagglutinin (HA) subtypes, and N1"’N3, N5, and N7"’N9 neuraminidase (NA) subtypes were successfully isolated, with H6 and N2 as the most predominant HA and NA subtypes, respectively. Sequence identity search showed that the HA and NA genes of the isolates were highly similar to those of low-pathogenicity influenza strains from the East Asian-Australasian flyway. No match was found for the HA genes of high-pathogenicity influenza strains. Thus, the AIV strains circulating in wild migratory birds from 2009 to 2013 in South Korea likely had low pathogenicity. Continuous surveillance studies such as this one must be performed to identify potential precursors of influenza viruses that may threaten animal and human health.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Japan to extend foreigner entry curb on Omicron concerns- media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will extend a curb on foreigners entering the country beyond year-end to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday citing anonymous government sources. Japan reversed an easing of controls late last month as Omicron spread around the world and has...
CORONAVIRUS
The Associated Press

Japan to speed up booster shots amid fear of omicron spread

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government is accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines after speaking with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla. Japan has confirmed a handful of omicron variant cases, while revealing a cluster of infections of about 100 U.S. troops...
HEALTH
UPI News

Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Coronavirus is delivering nations a one-two punch of highly contagious variants, Delta and Omicron, which was reported in South Africa less than one month ago, as Britain has been hit especially hard with a 45% weekly increase in all types of cases. Nearly two years after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
imdb.com

Korea’s Movie Industry Warns of Collapse as Covid Restrictions Return

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has achieved pandemic-era records in its first two days in Korean cinemas. But Korean theater operators are warning of industry “collapse” as the country adopts revived anti-covid measures on Saturday. The new measures were announced on Thursday and mean a return of social...
MOVIES
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Netherlands Goes Into Lockdown as Restrictions Increase in Europe Amid Omicron Surge

The Netherlands is taking drastic measures to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. All non-essential stores and services—including bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, and museums—will be closed from Sunday until the middle of January. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday. Rutte made clear the decision was not taken lightly, characterizing it as “terrible for everyone, especially on the eve of the holidays” but it was the best way to prevent things from getting even worse. “We have to act now to prevent a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Without measures, we could be witnessing an uncontrollable situation at the start of January.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

United Arab Emirates Moves Needle Forward Against Film Censorship With New Rating Category

The United Arab Emirates has announced the addition of a new over-21 age classification to its motion picture rating system that could become a milestone in moving the needle against censorship across West Asia.  The new rating will allow uncut versions of international movies to be shown in UAE cinemas, though details remain vague. The UAE’s Media Regulatory Office made the announcement Monday on Twitter, specifying that the new rating for films classified for audiences aged over 21 will allow the international — meaning uncut — version of movies to be shown in cinemas “with an emphasis on the strict following of...
WORLD
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy