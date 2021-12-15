ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRIS 6 News

CCPD looking for person responsible for shooting

By Keli Freeman
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
Corpus Christi police officers are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday morning around 2:15 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites on Blanche Moore Dr. Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CCPD said it does have person of interest and officers are looking for that person right now. The name of the person of interest and the name of the victim have not yet been released.

