The increase in the number of application users over the last few years has been driven not only by the global transition to mobile devices but also due to the development of Internet infrastructure. Improved networks extended access to mobile internet in rural areas, and urbanized regions got vast 4G or 5G coverage. According to The State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2021 report, 51% of the world population is now using mobile internet daily. In the case of mobile Internet access, the falling average price of 1 GB of data also plays an important role, especially in developing regions of the world. These stats undoubtedly show the clear growth potential of the app users segment. However, accessing mobile internet can still be expensive, which is why it's so crucial that app developers work to reduce the data usage of apps.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO