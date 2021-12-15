India unveils $10 billion plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

Developed at the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, home to world-leading ecosystem of semiconductor research and prototyping. IBM and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET)1. The global semiconductor shortage has highlighted the critical role of investment in chip research and development and the importance of chips in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

