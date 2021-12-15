ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India unveils $10 billion plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal cabinet has approved a roughly $10 billion incentive plan to woo semiconductor fabricators and...

Reuters

U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook parent (FB.O) Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send...
U.S. POLITICS
whbl.com

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveils self-developed chip for phones

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled on Tuesday a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Covishield: India vaccine maker halves production

The world's largest vaccine maker will halve the production of its Covid-19 vaccine because it has no fresh orders, its top-ranking executive has said. India's Serum Institute is sitting on a stockpile of half a billion doses of Covishield, the local version of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria jab, the firm's CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.
HEALTH
yicaiglobal.com

China Will Be World’s Biggest OLED Display Maker by 2024, Analyst Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 10 -- China will be the world's largest producer of organic light-emitting diodes, which are used to make digital displays in computers, smartphones and other devices, in three years’ time, accounting for between 50 percent and 60 percent of global output, according to an industry analyst.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

IBM And Samsung Unveil Semiconductor Breakthrough That Defies Conventional Design

Developed at the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, home to world-leading ecosystem of semiconductor research and prototyping. IBM and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET)1. The global semiconductor shortage has highlighted the critical role of investment in chip research and development and the importance of chips in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Union Cabinet approves scheme for designing, manufacturing semiconductor chips in India

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six yearsAccording to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.
INDIA
Light Reading

India clears $10B incentives to lure chip makers

The Indian government has cleared incentives worth INR760 billion (US$10 billion) to establish more than 20 chip design, components manufacturing and fab units over the next six years. The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem is targeting two fab units for displays, and ten units each for...
TECHNOLOGY
101 WIXX

Indian ride hailing firm Ola raises $500 million loan

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 milllion loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year. Ola, which has a majority share of India’s ride-hailing market where it competes with...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will set up a third-party committee to look into the ensuing construction order data scandal and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo Saito said on Thursday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday confirmed a report by the Asahi newspaper...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India outlines $10 bln plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal...
INDIA
101 WIXX

E-commerce tech startup Rokt valued at $1.95 billion in latest funding

(Reuters) – E-commerce technology startup Rokt said on Thursday it has raised $325 million in fresh capital in a late stage funding round led by Tiger Global that more than doubled the company’s valuation to $1.95 billion. The New York-based company’s series E funding round also saw participation...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

China revises 2020 GDP growth down slightly to 2.2% y/y – stats bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.2% year on year, down from 2.3% previously, according to a notice from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. China often revises preliminary GDP statistics from previous periods. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by...
ECONOMY
RideApart

Honda Unveils H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition In India

In October 2020, Honda released a very special motorcycle in the Indian market. When the CB350 made its reappearance as a retro-style naked motorcycle in the Indian market, the rest of the world watched in envy, hoping that this stylish, chic motorcycle would make its way to other markets. Unfortunately, other than Japan in the form of the GB350, the bike would remain strictly an India-only model.
CARS
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
101 WIXX

Dutch government plans $40 billion in extra climate spending in next decade

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands aims to spend an extra 35 billion euros ($40 billion) in the coming 10 years to stimulate energy transition and fight climate change, the prospective new government coalition said on Wednesday. The spending is to come from a climate transition fund, the government said, and comes...
ENVIRONMENT

