Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos should spend more time at rocket company Blue Origin to boost progress

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos (left) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Axel Springer

  • Elon Musk said he's trying to get Jeff Bezos to focus more on Blue Origin, per the FT.
  • Musk told the FT that Bezos doesn't seem willing to get into the details of engineering.
  • Bezos reportedly works two afternoons a week at Blue Origin, while Musk has said he works 120 hours a week.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he's trying to prod Jeff Bezos into putting more of his time into aerospace firm Blue Origin so it can make more progress, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Musk was named the FT's Person of the Year for 2021, two days after Time magazine crowned the billionaire as its Person of the Year for his commitment to the environment and to space exploration.

Among an array of topics, Musk spoke to the FT about fellow billionaire and space enthusiast rival Jeff Bezos.

"In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress," Musk said in an interview with the FT. "As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."

Musk told the FT that Bezos has a "reasonably good engineering aptitude," but added that the former Amazon CEO doesn't seem to want to use his "mental energy getting into the details of engineering."

"The devil's in the details," Musk told the FT. Bezos "does take himself a bit too seriously," he told the publication.

Bezos used to spend just one afternoon a week working on Blue Origin , but he stepped it up to two afternoons a week in September, a source told CNBC .

Meanwhile, Musk said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in December that he tries to split his time evenly between Tesla and SpaceX but it depends on "the kind of crisis of the moment."

The CEO tweeted in 2018 that people need to work between 80 to more than 100 hours per week to "change the world." Musk has previously said he has worked up to 120 hours a week .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

