Craven County, NC

Find your inner Santa. Top places to see Craven County Christmas lights in one night

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
 5 days ago

Craven County is quickly becoming a holiday destination in eastern North Carolina when it comes to giant displays of Christmas lights.

However, since the start of the pandemic, one of the most popular light attractions was unable to continue its more than 30-year run.

Due to personal reasons, The Wetherington Family could not put on the Ernul Christmas Light display located between Bridgeton and Vanceboro on U.S. Highway 17. The family plans to bring back the full display for Christmas 2022.

Families still have several options to enjoy Christmas lights this year, with some of the bigger attractions able to be seen all in one night.

Channel your inner Santa Claus and check out these places to find Christmas lights in and around New Bern.

1. Canterbury Road in Trent Woods

What started as a group of homeowners wanting to do something special for the neighborhood, has spread into a full-blown attraction, for residents and tourists.

A special addition to the Lights of Canterbury in 2021 is the offering of hayrides.

Sponsored by the West New Bern Fire Department and Bangert Elementary School, hayrides will be offered two more times this year. Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested are asked to park in the school parking lot and will be picked up at the front of the school for the ride. The hayride is free but donations are appreciated and will go to the West of New Bern Fire Department and Backpack Blessings.

Bangert's address is 3712 Canterbury Road in Trent Woods.

2. City of New Bern Parks and Rec Union Point Display

You won't have far to drive after taking in the Canterbury lights as the next stop is in downtown New Bern.

Beary Merry Christmas is one of the most popular places to be during Christmas time. City staff along with store owners turn downtown into a winter wonderland, and that includes Union Point Park.

Beginning with the city's annual tree lighting event at the end of November, staff strategically place decorative signs and lights around Union Point Park for families and friends to enjoy since 2004.

The attraction runs through the end of December and can be seen lit up any night of the week.

3. Luper Light Show - Bridgeton

Take a trip across the bridge and into Bridgeton for this next light show, which also runs parallel to the Neuse River.

Donnie and Susan Luper have decorated their home for the last 21 years, each year going bigger and better than the one before.

The Luper Light Show is offered every night until January, pending rainy weather. The Lupers simply ask you to bring a monetary or food donation for RCS when enjoying the light display.

Those interested can drive or walk the display located at 101 New Street in Bridgeton.

4. Beech Grove Church Drive-Thru Lights

Located at 1037 Washington Post Road in New Bern, Beech Grover Church will host a Drive-Thru light show this weekend.

The show will be on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p,m, and is free.

5. City of Havelock light display

Last year, the City of Havelock staff held a virtual tree lighting ceremony due to COVID-19. This year, things are getting back to normal.

The Havelock Appearance Commission hosted the 2021 Annual Tree Lighting Jubilee at City Park. Located at 198 Cunningham Boulevard, offers a similar display to its counterparts in New Bern.

If you know of another Christmas light display you would like us to add, please reach out to reporter Trevor Dunnell at tdunnell@newbernsj.com.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Find your inner Santa. Top places to see Craven County Christmas lights in one night

