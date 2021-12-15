Henry P. Sermons, former Craven County fire marshal and Havelock volunteer dies

Henry P. Sermons, one of the most beloved Havelock figures who was a community leader and volunteered in various capacities for more than 60 years died Monday morning at home. He was 89.

Sermons was born in 1932 and grew up in Fort Barnwell, N.C. in the west end of Craven County. He first moved to Havelock in 1943 and graduated from Newport High School in 1950.

After completing high school, he attended Campbell Junior College in Buies Creek, N.C. He then enlisted in the Air Force, being discharged honorably in 1955. After his service, he completed four years at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

He married his wife Eva in 1955 in Rock Hill while stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base in South Carolina; they moved back to Havelock four years later. They had two sons, four daughters, 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

One of his first jobs in Havelock was working at a Pure Oil service station his father owned, according to close friend and former Havelock mayor and city commissioner Jimmy Sanders.

He “Jumped in with both feet” on his second arrival to Havelock, Sanders said.

Sermons was a charter member of the Havelock Fire Department, started in 1967, became Craven County Fire Marshal in 1973 after being the fire chief, and started the rescue squad a year later and served with it for 25 years, according to Sanders. He retired as Craven County Fire Marshall/Emergency Services Coordinator on Oct. 31, 1994. In addition, he was a member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years.

Sermons received the highest civilian award in the state – the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signed by former Gov. Bev Perdue for his numerous achievements in 2011. His wife was also a recipient of the award in 2006.

Sermons had a love of baseball and had played in high school and in the Air Force. He was involved with Havelock Leagues for years and for his contributions was inducted into the Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in 2011, where he was on the International Directors of Babe Ruth Baseball. Sanders said both Sermons and he hand-sodded the Babe Ruth Field during construction at the City of Havelock Recreation Center complex.

“He was one of the best people I’ve ever known. Most of everything he did was as a volunteer and I am going to miss him,” Sanders said.

The news of his death affected other leaders and former residents of Havelock.

“He was everything you could ask of a person in their community. He was fire marshal, with the little league (as) director, rode in an ambulance, rode on a fire truck, saved people’s lives. Then got up in the morning and went to work without ever taking a day off. He did it day after day after day,” said Havelock Board of Commissioners member Danny Walsh.

Former Havelock resident and official Havelock Historian Eddie Ellis also had kind words to say in a message from his current home in Florida.

“Others may equal his dedication, but no one will ever surpass Henry’s devotion to the youth and public safety of the community. He was a genuine public servant.”

