ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese banks to see doubling of bad property loan ratio, warns S&P

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese banks could see their bad loan ratio of property loans more than double by the end of 2021 from the middle of the year, S&P Global Ratings said, as headwinds in the Chinese property sector intensified in the second half. The non-performing loan (NPL)...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
101 WIXX

U.S. banking regulator solicits feedback on monitoring climate change risk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -One of the top U.S. bank regulators suggested Thursday that banks should make assessing financial risks stemming from climate change an integral part of their work. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it was soliciting feedback on draft principles for bank supervisors, with a specific...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Bank Of China#Property Development#Yuan#Chinese#Reuters#S P Global Ratings#Npl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
DailyFx

S&P 500 and Risk Rally Decelerate, Central Banks Mixed on Volatility, China a Threat

The rally that stretched beyond the S&P 500 to encompass the broader risk markets through the first 48 hours of the week decelerated rapidly as highs came back into view. Scheduled event risk is thin over the coming 24 hours while the probable abstract themes have increasingly prominent negative risk potential – such as China.
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
spglobal.com

European banks' payout ratio rises amid 'catch-up' dividends, buybacks

European banks are expected to carry out dividend payments and share buybacks representing 74.8% of 2020 earnings this year as they catch up on pandemic-linked delays to distributions, according to the European Banking Authority's annual risk assessment. Banks including ING Groep NV, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Nordea Bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

China’s central bank lowers banks’ reserve ratio to bolster liquidity

The People’s Bank of China will cut the required reserve ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points on Dec. 15, 2021, a move that injects liquidity into the country’s economy.. That will bring the weighted average RRR for financial institutions to 8.4% after the reduction. The central bank stresses...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Heard on the Street: Evergrande’s Haircut and Some Help for Chinese Banks

The beginning of the Evergrande endgame is finally edging into view, just as China moves more decisively into monetary easing mode. Haircuts are around the corner: at least for those unlucky enough to have bought Evergrande’s offshore bonds near full price. A timely cut to Chinese banks’ reserve-requirement ratios, announced Monday evening, may be partly aimed at soothing markets ahead of any further Evergrande-related turbulence.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy