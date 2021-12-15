ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Poor Haiti, one thing after another,’ pope says of deadly blast

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
RELIGION
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
Reuters

Paris archbishop asks for forgiveness, quits over relationship

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - France's Catholic Church said on Thursday the pope had accepted the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit who asked for forgiveness after reports over a relationship with a woman. The 70-year-old cleric, who is bound by the church's celibacy rule, has denied any intimate relationship...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Assassination#Let Us Pray#Earthquake#Reuters
Daily Mail

'God has answered our prayers': Pastor of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti says they were treated 'relatively well' during two-month abduction after remaining 12 captives were released

A Michigan pastor who leads the congregation that includes six of the missionaries among the 17 Americans and one Canadian held captive in Haiti for two months before they were finally freed said the kidnap victims were 'treated relatively well' during the ordeal. 'God has answered our prayers,' Reverend Ron...
RELIGION
AFP

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KAKE TV

At least 71 dead after gas tanker explodes in Haiti's second largest city

At least 71 people have been killed and dozens injured after a tanker transporting gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second largest city on Monday, authorities said. The situation remains "critical," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said on Tuesday, who also extended an appeal for blood donations. Almonor said the fuel tanker...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

In Haiti, Gangs And Poverty Added To Tragedy Of Deadly Tanker Blast

The deep-seated struggles of daily life in Haiti -- worsened by the rising power of gangs -- created conditions that added to the death toll in a tanker explosion that killed at least 75 people in the country's second-largest city this week. "We have a population that lives in extreme...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country.Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to get negotiations with the International Monetary Fund off the ground.The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the disastrous August 2020 Beirut Port explosion that killed over 216 people, injured thousands and compounded Lebanon’s...
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy