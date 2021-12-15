Watch Matthew McConaughey, Haim Sing About Christmas With Jimmy Fallon

The Los Angeles premiere of Sing 2 went down over the weekend and it was a family affair for Matthew McConaughey and the crew. Wife Camila Alves and their three children attended the premiere. It looks like it was a great event. The actor wore a suit with a brown vest and pants and had his hair pulled back. He looked just as cool and slick as ever. The rest of the family had their best outfits on as well and looked very happy to be there.

