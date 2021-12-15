ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Matthew McConaughey, Haim Sing About Christmas With Jimmy Fallon

By Emily Zemler
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew McConaughey and Haim joined Jimmy Fallon for a festive new holiday song, “This Christmas Will Be Different,” on The Tonight Show. In the clip, McConaughey and Fallon meet up backstage at the late night show, where they recall...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance, and the Family Resemblance Is Real

Matthew McConaughey's three kids just proved they're the spitting image of mom and dad. It was family night for the group as Matthew and wife Camila Alves brought their three children to the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, made a special appearance along with their parents, walking the red carpet in their fanciest ensembles. As Matthew put it, the red carpet event was a true "family affair." Levi rocked his long blonde curly hair and a striped shirt under his suit, while the actor's daughter, Vida, donned a beautiful pink dress with a floral pattern at the waist. The couple's youngest was all smiles, tucked...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s 3 Kids Join Him and Wife Camila at ‘Sing 2’ Premiere

The Los Angeles premiere of Sing 2 went down over the weekend and it was a family affair for Matthew McConaughey and the crew. Wife Camila Alves and their three children attended the premiere. It looks like it was a great event. The actor wore a suit with a brown vest and pants and had his hair pulled back. He looked just as cool and slick as ever. The rest of the family had their best outfits on as well and looked very happy to be there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Bono
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Cardi B
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Halsey
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

I woke up today laughing so hard! I really enjoy watching singer Miley Cyrus, she is a hoot! Miley made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and it was lit! She serenaded comedian Pete Davidson singing “It Should Have Been Me” and it was something to watch lol! Miley and Pete Davidson reminisced about going to a gay bar together and getting matching tattoos and teased their New Year’s Eve special on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Wizkid & Tems Wow with ‘Essence’ Live on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Wizkid and Tems set the global airwaves ablaze with ‘Essence’ – the certified song of the summer – and its success looks poised to play on throughout the Fall. Armed with the momentum of their nominations at the 2022 GRAMMYs and performances together at Starboy’s sold-out concerts at London’s O2, the dynamic duo delivered a live rendition of the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Bts
PopSugar

Watch Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey Share Advice That Gave Us Chills

When we got the chance to ask Matthew McConaughey, the man who delivered the "my hero is myself in 10 years" acceptance speech, for life advice — you better believe our ears were wide open. His answer truly made us rethink some future plans, but speaking with him was just one part of the time we got to spend with the cast of Sing 2.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Alana Haim Lecture Jimmy Fallon On The Importance Of Never Breaking Character

Alana Haim is a movie star now. Paul Thomas Anderson, the great American auteur, cast all three members of HAIM in his new film Licorice Pizza, and he wrote the lead part for Alana Haim, the youngest of the sisters in the band. Alana had never done any acting outside of music videos and Documentary Now, and now she’s getting Oscar buzz. As a result, Alana is now doing things like going on The Tonight Show to talk about acting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with Jimmy Fallon

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, with a little help from Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, our holiday playlist was just boosted with a new topical Christmas anthem. And thanks to Audacy, Jimmy checked in to chat with us all about it.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy