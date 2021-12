MMG said today that there is no resolution to remove roadblocks on a road that services its Las Bambas copper mine, and operations are set to end this weekend. "The company advises that the ongoing dialogue with the Chumbivilcas communities has continued to be unsuccessful with no resolution reached to remove the roadblocks, resulting in the mine running out of critical consumables," wrote the company in a news release.

METAL MINING ・ 4 DAYS AGO