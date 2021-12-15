Mother who paid £85 for a ‘Grinch visit’ left ‘disgusted’ after home gets trashed

A mother who paid £85 to have a ‘Grinch’ impersonator visit her son for Christmas has gone viral after the Grinch trashed her home.

Laura Magill, who is reportedly from Northern Ireland, went viral on social media after she vented her anger at the apparent Grinch visit on Facebook.

She explained that she expected the Grinch to “mess the kids’ beds”, “put toilet roll around the festive tree” and “have a pillow fight during her youngster’s party”. She had even laid out party food for the occasion and special Grinch themed cupcakes.

However, things didn’t quite go that way...

Writing on Facebook, Magill said: “So, paid £85 for Grinch visit...advertises the Grinch to come in, mess the kids’ bed, have pillow fights, put toilet roll around your Christmas tree and pictures at the end.”

She added: “Versus what I got, every single bit of party food, expensive cupcakes thrown all over the place, tree decorations broke!

“Fairy Liquid poured on my kitchen floor, eggs smashed a full bottle of juice poured over my floor and SON!

“Kid’s new onesie ruined. Highly DO NOT recommend, emailed and complained no reply. The Grinch definitely came and stole Christmas. Never been so disgusted in my life!”

A screengrab of Magill’s Facebook post and the aftermath of the Grinch’s visit has since gone viral on Twitter with people perhaps seeing the funny side of the incident.

Joking aside, this Grinch definitely did steal Christmas but a local company that offers a similar experience has moved to clarify that this wasn’t their doing.

According to Belfast Live, LOC-Down Events Superheroes & Princess Hire claimed that they had been contacted by people asking if they were behind the stunt.

In a Facebook post they wrote: “Please note there is a post making it’s rounds on Facebook regarding a Grinch that was hired for a home visit and destroyed the customer’s property!!!

“This is NOT our company we only supply a movie quality Jim Carey style grinch that puts on a performance plays games etc

“Any videos you have seen from loc-Down with a tree being wrecked are all set up We do not destroy any property at events or home visits!!

“Please do not think this is our grinch or company!! I have had a few mails [sic], this is nothing to do with LOC-Down Events Superheroes & Princess Hire!!”

The Grinch first appeared in the 1957 Dr Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and has gone on to become a popular Christmas figure, mostly attached to people who dislike the festive season. There have been numerous Grinch adaptations for television and film with stars such as Jim Carey and Benedict Cumberbatch playing the grump Christmas hater.