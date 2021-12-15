ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Greenburgh School District considers switching to remote learning due to COVID-19 spike

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, officials in one Hudson Valley school district are considering going to remote learning.

In their weekly update, Greenburgh school officials said a significant number of students and staff are currently out due to COVID-19 and they are considering going temporarily to remote learning throughout the district.

According to district officials, they currently have 263 students out to quarantine due to either a positive test result or direct exposure to someone who tested positive. They say that's about 18% of their student body.

Plus, they have 33 faculty and staff who are also out and they say that number could increase.

School officials say they have been in close contact with the Westchester County Department of Health and they are waiting to get their recommendations on what to do going forward.

But they say all students in the district have been provided a Chromebook or tablet so all faculty and students should be prepared to bring their devices home in the event they transition to remote learning.

And that could be before the holiday break or after in order to try and contain the spread following the Christmas break.

School officials say they understand the challenges of remote learning and stress that while they haven't made that decision yet, they're just giving everyone a heads up that it's a possibility so they can prepare.

