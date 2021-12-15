ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Florida governor, education commissioner discuss ‘Stop Woke Act’

By Athina Morris
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Wildwood on Wednesday to discuss legislation to combat Critical Race Theory.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will talk about the “Stop Woke Act” at an event at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center at 8:30 a.m. Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez will be in attendance.

More information about the event was not immediately available, but you can watch live coverage of the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

