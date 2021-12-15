LIVE: Florida governor, education commissioner discuss ‘Stop Woke Act’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Wildwood on Wednesday to discuss legislation to combat Critical Race Theory.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will talk about the “Stop Woke Act” at an event at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center at 8:30 a.m. Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez will be in attendance.

This story will be updated.

