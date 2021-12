Italy’s Filippo Scotti is not only front and centre in Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God — but is playing the director himself. Most young actors near the start of their career would have turned cartwheels on finding out they had landed the lead role in a Paolo Sorrentino film. Not so Filippo Scotti. The day after being told the part of Fabietto in The Hand Of God was his, Scotti asked the feted Italian director whether he was sure he had made the right choice in casting him. “It was as if I’d been so hungry to land the role,” the now 21-year-old recalls, “that it was only afterwards I started to worry about the difficulties and responsibilities… and I kind of froze.”

FIFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO