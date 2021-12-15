ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Eight-year-old girl seriously injured in Walsall car crash

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoRYh_0dNJBsUf00

A eight-year-old girl is seriously injured after being hit by a car as a pedestrian in Walsall, West Midlands.

The accident happened at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, as the car allegedly veered off the road and struck the child.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene between Primley Avenue and Ripon Road, where the girl “had sustained potentially serious injuries”.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene.

“On arrival, we found one patient, a child who was the pedestrian, she was assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

“She received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Childrens Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”

A West Midlands police spokesperson said the girl sustained a serious leg injury.

They said: “The driver of the car is assisting police with their enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened and has not spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 2714 of 14/12.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Buggy crash injures six

Six Greenfield area residents were transported to hospitals Sunday following a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash that took place at 4:47 p.m. and involved several serious injuries. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden...
GREENFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsall#Traffic Accident#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Cosford#Live Chat
WLWT 5

Two people seriously injured in Colerain Township crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured in Colerain Township crash on Wednesday afternoon. Units of the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash on Colerain Road between Day Road and Bank Road. Upon arriving on the scene, officials found the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
klkntv.com

Serious crash at 33rd and Cornhusker injures five people

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Lincoln Police are currently on scene of a serious crash near 33rd & Cornhusker. LPD tweeted that the extent of the crash forced them to shut down the eastbound lanes of Cornhusker from State Fair Park drive to 33rd. Officials told Channel 8 that three cars were involved...
LINCOLN, NE
NEWS CENTER Maine

74-year-old Bangor man killed in pedestrian, car crash

BANGOR, Maine — A 74-year-old Bangor man is dead after being hit by an Addison man driving a pickup truck, police say. Cameron Pelletier, 27, hit Gary Rich on Friday around 4:40 p.m. Rich was crossing Oak Street at the time. Rich was struck in the westbound lane of...
KOLO TV Reno

Driver seriously injured after midday crash in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at midday Thursday after a crash at a traffic light pole at West Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department said. The driver may have suffered a medical event that caused the crash, police...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
theislandnow.com

15-year-old girl from Great Neck dies in Woodmere car crash

A 15-year-old girl from the Village of Great Neck was killed in a drunken driving accident late Saturday night in Woodmere, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Liel Namdar died after being in a car with four other people that was struck by 34-year-old Arlin Javier Aguilera, officials said. Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release, Aguilera was driving a blue 2014 Dodge pickup truck with two others northbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he hit the other car, a white 2018 Audi Q5, driven by a 38-year-old woman, Miriam Meltzer, who was turning onto Peninsula from Edward Avenue.
WOODMERE, NY
KMZU

Sedalia woman seriously injured in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY – A Sedalia woman is being treated for the injuries she sustained in an accident in Johnson County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Kelly Kerstetter was southbound on Business Missouri 13 south of Cooper Avenue when she began to experience a medical event. The vehicle went off the right way and struck a utility pole. Kerstetter was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in serious condition.
MISSOURI STATE
Bangor Daily News

Madison man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A Madison man was transported via LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole on Weston Avenue in Madison. Vincent Thompson, 33, was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. His...
MADISON, ME
KCTV 5

Patrol: 2 14-year-olds killed, other injured in Kansas crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two 14-year-olds died and three other teens were injured in a crash in Manhattan over the weekend, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened Sunday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle heading east on Kansas Highway 18 crashed into a concrete bridge pillar and burst into flames, according to television station KSNT.
KANSAS STATE
WUSA9

13-year-old killed in Camp Springs car crash

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A 13-year-old was killed after a two-car crash in Camp Springs, just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passenger in a car that was traveling northbound on Allentown Road, according to Prince George’s County Police. The driver then made a left turn to go into a shopping center when the car collided with a second car that was traveling southbound on Allentown Road.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
KEYT

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Santa Barbara crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning in Santa Barbara. At around 10 a.m., a crash happened between a Black BMW and a motorcycle at the intersection of Quarantina Street and East Canon Perdido Street. Police and firefighters responded to the crash. The driver of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Independent

Passenger, 73, fell from bus and died ‘after driver failed to apply handbrake’

An elderly passenger died after falling from the open door of a stopped bus when it lurched forward because the driver had failed to apply the handbrake, a court heard. John Childs, 73, who used a walking stick, remonstrated with the 39-year-old driver, Christopher Balding, after the bus did not stop where he was expecting due to roadworks in Howard Way in Harlow Essex.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Sauchiehall Street.Greater Glasgow Police said that at 7pm on Thursday November 25, a man aged 37, on the pedestrian crossing, near the junction with North Street, was struck by a dark coloured car.He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and police want to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which stopped at the scene.Officers in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a car on Sauchiehall Street.The incident happened around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mymalonetelegram.com

One killed, others seriously injured in Dannemora crash

DANNEMORA — State police confirmed Wednesday that a vehicle rollover in Dannemora on Saturday morning has resulted in a fatality. State troopers were called to the scene of the crash on General Leroy Manor Road around 9 a.m. Saturday morning following reports of a single-vehicle rollover with injuries, according to a state police press release.
DANNEMORA, NY
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy