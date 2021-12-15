ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
£3,000 fall in average UK house price in October

By Vicky Shaw
 5 days ago

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to official figures.

The typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland which had sparked a rush of buyers, ended from October.

Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.

House prices increased by 10.2% over the year to October, slowing down from 12.3% growth in September.

Average house prices increased over the year in in Wales to a record level of £203,000 (15.5% annual growth), in England to £285,000 (9.8%), in Scotland to £181,000 (11.3%) and in Northern Ireland to £159,000 (10.7%).

ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett said: “Following last month’s record level of house prices, annual house price inflation slowed in October, with annual growth rates in England, Wales and Scotland all lower than in September.”

She added: “ London continues to show the weakest annual growth, with the East Midlands performing strongest.”

Average prices in the East Midlands increased by 11.7% in the year to October.

House prices in London increased by 6.2% annually.

Despite having the lowest annual growth, London’s average house prices remain the most expensive of any region in the UK at an average of £516,000 in October.

The North East of England continues to have the lowest average house price at £148,000, the ONS said.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

