ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Red Sea jury president Giuseppe Tornatore gives his first impressions of Saudia Arabia

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian director Giuseppe Tornatore was president of the jury at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival which meted out top prizes to Brighton 4th, Hit The Road and Europa this week. The festival kicked off on December 6, four years after Saudi Arabia officially lifted a 35-year-ban on...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Red Sea Film Festival Artistic Director Edouard Waintrop Cancels Trip to Saudi Arabia

The Red Sea International Film Festival’s artistic director Edouard Waintrop will not be attending the event in its inaugural year. The festival — which launched on Monday night in the coastal city of Jeddah — confirmed that Waintrop had canceled his trip due to health reasons after having fallen ill over the weekend. The news was first reported by Screen International. Waintrop, a French film critic who headed up the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar between 2012 and 2018, joined the Red Sea Film Festival in June. Despite the absence of its artistic director and the new omicron variant of COVID-19 forcing several guests to also cancel their plans, the Red Sea Film Festival enjoyed a star-studded opening night in Jeddah’s Unesco World Heritage Site old town on Dec. 7. Among the attendees for the curtain-raising screening of Joe Wright’s musical drama Cyrano were Clive Owen, Thierry Fremaux, Hilary Swank, Anthony Mackie, Catherine Deneuve, Haifaa Al Mansour and Irina Shayk. During the opening ceremony, al Mansour, Deneuve and Egyptian actress Laila Eloui were all honored for their extraordinary contribution to cinema. Wyclef Jean performed afterwards. The Red Sea Film Festival is due to run until Dec 16.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Haifaa al Mansour on Saudi Arabia’s Historic Red Sea Film Festival: “It’s a Proud Moment”

The first ever Red Sea Film Festival in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah kicks off the evening of Dec. 6, no small feat for a country that only opened its first cinema after a 35-year ban less than four years ago. While the Red Sea Film Festival, originally due to launch in March 2020 but pushed back due to the pandemic, can’t claim to be the Saudi Arabia’s first film festival (that honor goes to the Saudi Film Festival, which had to operate in the shadows when it first launched in 2008), it’s undoubtedly the kingdom’s first major, full-fledged global...
WORLD
Deadline

Red Sea International Film Festival Day 1: What’s It Like Traveling To Saudi Arabia’s First Ever Film Festival?

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival.  The Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 6-15) kicks off tonight in Saudi Arabia’s port city Jeddah with Joe Wright’s Cyrano and while the festival has already drummed up a lot of conversation in the international film industry, what is it really like travelling to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever film festival? There’s no...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Tornatore
Person
Monica Bellucci
Screendaily

‘The Sea Ahead’: Red Sea Review

Ely Dagher’s striking first feature is a poetic look at a woman who returns home, finding a city she no longer recognises. Dir/scr: Ely Dagher. France/Lebanon/Belgium/US/Qatar 2021. 116 mins. The Sea Ahead was written and shot before the massive chemical explosion which ripped through downtown Beirut in August 2020,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Saudi Film Commission teases 40% cash rebate for production

The Saudi Film Commission has unveiled first details of its long-awaited incentives package aimed at supporting and encouraging local and international productions to shoot in Saudi Arabia. The Commission announced that incoming fiction features, documentaries, and animation projects shooting in Saudi Arabia will be eligible for a cash rebate worth...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Red Sea’s Shivani Pandya on the “great vibe” of the first edition despite logistical hiccups and a no-show artistic director

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival draws to a close on Wednesday (December 15) after a buzzy first edition in the port city of Jeddah. Unfolding in the city’s historic quarter of Al Balad, the 10-day event spanned a festival and the Red Sea Souk industry-focused market and project co-financing meeting.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sea#Saudia Arabia#Italian#Sicilian
Screendaily

Saudi distributor CineWaves, Egypt’s Film Clinic sign output deal

Riyadh-based distributor CineWaves, one of the first Saudi companies to move into arthouse films, has signed an artistic cooperation pact with Egypt’s Film Clinic Indie Distribution. Under the deal, CineWaves will handle the Saudi release of Film Clinic Indie Distribution titles and there are plans for the two companies...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Contra’, ‘Akashinga’, ‘Aïcha’ scoop Red Sea project prizes

Egyptian-UK filmmaker Lotfy Nathan’s debut fiction feature Contra scooped the top $30,000 post-production at the inaugural Red Sea Souk project market over the weekend. The Tunisia-set, post-revolutionary tale follows an impoverished young man who is left in sole charge of his younger sisters when his father dies suddenly. It is lead produced by Julie Viez at Paris-based Cinenovo and Films Constellation is handling sales.
MOVIES
The Independent

DJ David Guetta lauds Saudi reforms ahead of show in kingdom

Internationally known DJ David Guetta has made a home for himself in the Persian Gulf. The French DJ is a resident of the United Arab Emirates, where he has performed multiple times — the latest being on the helipad at the landmark Burj Al Arab hotel, and was one of the first artists invited to perform in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom opened its doors to tourists and began allowing concerts and entertainment. Guetta is performing in Saudi Arabia again on Sunday.Guetta performed in Saudi Arabia’s Formula-E in 2018 and then a year later at the MDLBeast music festival...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Hollywood Reporter

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Wraps Star-Studded First Edition

Despite the rise of the omicron variant, the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival went ahead as planned and will close on Dec. 15, in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, without any of its events having been canceled over pandemic concerns. The inaugural edition of the country’s first full-fledged film festival looked initially to have been hit by a second helping of bad timing amid the ongoing global pandemic. The event’s original dates in March 2020 saw it postponed at the start of the first wave and it seemed like its 2021 relaunch attempt would be struck...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Screendaily

Why using animation was a "liberating process" for 'Flee' director Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen has a confession to make: “I can’t draw at all,” he says with a big laugh. That might come as a surprise to fans of his animated feature documentary Flee, winner of numerous awards starting with a grand jury prize at Sundance 2021 and most recently best documentary at the Gothams and best international independent film at the Bifas. It is also representing Denmark in the best international feature Oscar race.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Daughters of Abdul-Rahman’: Cairo/Red Sea Review

Squabbling sisters try to find their way in Jordan’s all-powerful patriarchy. Dir/scr. Zaid Abu Hamdan. Jordan/Egypt/US/Qatar. 2021. 112 mins. Sisters are doing it for themselves in the face of the Jordanian patriarchy and their own bickering in this feelgood if formulaic feature debut from Zaid Abu Hamdan. Stepping up from shorts and TV work, the writer-director shows plenty of ambition in terms of the feminist themes he wants to address in this comedy drama but like many first-time directors, his desire to cram in so much doesn’t leave a lot of room for nuance or characterisation.
WORLD
Screendaily

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ races to $114m international, $50m in North American previews

In further encouraging signs for studios and exhibitors, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. That combines with $50m in Thursday night previews from 3,767 locations in North America including IMAX and PLF screens, which delivered the third highest preview gross of all time, the biggest preview gross for Sony Pictures, the second highest December preview, and the second highest for a superhero film.
MOVIES
Variety

Jordan Goudreau’s Failed Coup in Venezuela Inspires Film From Exile Content Studio, AP Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2020, Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Army special forces medic who won three Bronze Stars for bravery in combat, partnered with a rebellious former Venezuelan military officer accused by the U.S. of being a drug kingpin to organize an insurrection to topple President Nicolas Maduro. That failed overthrow will be the basis for a new feature film, “The Coup,” that is being developed by Exile Content Studio and The Associated Press’ AP Productions. The movie will draw on a series of articles by AP correspondent Joshua Goodman as it seeks to understand the big personalities behind the geopolitical gambit. As...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy