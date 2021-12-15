ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Research: Eye gaze impacts metrics of social media ads

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

VidMob, the platform for Intelligent Creative, has released research that shows how the direction of model's eye gaze in the first few seconds of a video ad can significantly impact performance metrics, but can differ greatly based on context. VidMob applied proprietary AI technology to detect the specific...

advanced-television.com

Andre Oentoro

Social Media as a Career Booster

Social media isn’t just for Instagrammable food anymore—people have cottoned on to the fact that it’s become an integral part of our lives. There’s an old adage that goes, “It’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know.” Well, your social media network is a measure of who you know—and who knows about you. Of course, that isn’t to say you’ll be using Facebook to wiggle yourself into a position for which you’re unqualified. What you can do with social media is get more eyes on you and your unique set of skills.
INTERNET
flathatnews.com

Social media explained by a digital native

Enya Xiang ’25 is a history major in the William & Mary/St Andrews Joint Degree Programme. She is from outside Philadelphia and writes for the opinion section. Outside of The Flat Hat, she is part of William & Mary’s Innocence Project Club and enjoys kayaking and writing limericks. Email Enya at exiang@email.wm.edu.
Axios

Social Media Specialist

Union is a creative & performance marketing agency that creates omni-channel campaigns, unleashing creativity on a data-driven world, helping brands produce memorable, measurable and repeatable results. Overview:. We’re looking for a Social Media Specialist to support the execution of Social Media strategies & community management for the agency’s Social Media...
JOBS
WBUR

Inside the lives of social media influencers

The life of a social media influencer. Creators post photos and videos of their lives while brands send them products and money, and followers lavish them with love. But … it’s also really hard. “There must be hundreds of thousands of participants who go on every day and...
INTERNET
#Performance Metrics#Advertising#Creative Process#Gaze#Eye Contact#Vidmob#Intelligent Creative#Ai#Brands#Indirect
psychologytoday.com

Social Media Has Its Benefits

The amount of time spent on social media isn’t the only thing that matters — so does how teenagers use it. Don’t assume teens’ use of social media is always bad or superficial. Instead, encourage young people to reflect on their own values when deciding how to use social media.
Morganton News Herald

Agency warns of scam social media ads

Social media advertising is an effective way for small businesses to get the word out about their products. Unfortunately, the same goes for scams. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads. In fact, the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to Scam Tracker and the category with the most victims, and online purchase scams have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOCO

Parents of the social media generation are not OK

Last September, just a few weeks into the school year, Sabine Polak got a call from the guidance counselor. Her 14-year-old daughter was struggling with depression and had contemplated suicide. "I was completely floored," said Polak, 45, who lives in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. "I had no clue she was even...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Verge

New social media transparency bill would force Facebook to open up to researchers

A bipartisan group of US senators have announced a new bill that would require social media companies to share platform data with independent researchers. The bill was announced Thursday by Democratic senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and also Rob Portman (R-OH), a Republican. Named the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA), it would establish new rules compelling social media platforms to share data with “qualified researchers,” defined as university-affiliated researchers pursuing projects that have been approved by the National Science Foundation (NSF).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Advanced Television

Stringr launches Iconiq video sourcing and production platform

Video SaaS platform Stringr has launched its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq, saying that marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content with the same speed and ease previously only available to broadcast news organisations. Currently available for select users in...
INTERNET
Adam Hrankowski

Social Media Before The Internet

I wrote a short article in 1976. I was twelve. It was titled The 10 Steps to Meeting Girls. Even before the Age of the Internet, I must have sensed the value of the listicle. I also had an insight into the psyche of the pre-adolescent male.
martechseries.com

VidMob Research Reveals That Creative Choices Like A Model’s Eye Gaze Have Measurable Impact on Ad Performance

New Research Shows the Effectiveness of Creative Elements vary Depending on Context, Industry and Platform. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, released new research that shows how the direction of a model’s eye gaze in the first few seconds of a video ad can significantly impact performance metrics, but can differ greatly based on context. The study is the first of its kind as VidMob applied proprietary AI technology to detect the specific direction of eye gaze and its relationship to ad engagement. The findings are based on an analysis of 1.1 million digital ads that ran on Facebook, Snapchat and Google between January 2018 – December 2020, and show that variation in eye gaze can influence click through rates, view rates and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).
SOFTWARE
The Guardian

Social Media Community Manager

In the future, people won’t simply buy brands, they’ll join them - and that's the same for how businesses will engage with agencies. This company has a vision to completely reimagine the dated consultancy model. Specialising in brands across fashion, tech and hospitality, they are a creative digital marketing house that proudly works on clients’ businesses as if they were their own.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Advanced Television

Report: Social platforms, CTV attract new levels of engagement

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global player in digital media quality, has released its 2022 Industry Pulse Report. Surveying over 200 US digital media experts, IAS found that mobile video growth, social media transparency and trust issues, and the emergence of digital audio are top considerations for advertisers. “2021 has...
INTERNET
usf.edu

University of South Florida researchers release nationwide opinion survey results on social media moderation and regulation

Researchers at the University of South Florida, in partnership with Cyber Florida at USF, have released findings from a nationwide survey to better understand attitudes toward moderation on and regulation of digital platforms. Subjects consist of the regulation of misinformation and offensive content, including among elected officials, as well as perceptions of deplatforming.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Harvard Health

Research note: Examining how various social media platforms have responded to COVID-19 misinformation

We analyzed community guidelines and official news releases and blog posts from 12 leading social media and messaging platforms (SMPs) to examine their responses to COVID-19 misinformation. While the majority of platforms stated that they prohibited COVID-19 misinformation, the responses of many platforms lacked clarity and transparency. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter had largely consistent responses, but other platforms varied with regard to types of content prohibited, criteria guiding responses, and remedies developed to address misinformation. Only Twitter and YouTube described their systems for applying various remedies. These differences highlight the need to establish general standards across platforms to address COVID-19 misinformation more cohesively.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Social Media Ad Prices Jump Amid Holiday Rush

Performance marketers saw cost per thousand (CPM) rates jump by an average of 30% from last year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according …. Reminder: You are seeing this premium content because you are a subscriber to MediaPost's Research Intelligencer and/or a member of the Center for Marketing & Media Research. This content cannot be viewed by non-subscribers/non-members.
INTERNET

