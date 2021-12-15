ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Priceless’ 16th century globe could be oldest offered at auction

By Richard Vernalls
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JV9i_0dNJB27U00

A “priceless” 16th century globe which may have been found by one of the Second World War’s so-called Monuments Men could be the oldest such example offered for auction.

The carved wood and paper sphere, which dates to either the 1550s or the 1560s, was brought by its owner to a free valuation event, Hansons Auctioneers said.

At the time it was made, no European had set foot on or even sighted Australia and the land mass is missing from the artefact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW1Gi_0dNJB27U00

Its mapped sides, made from carefully engraved paper panels known as gores, also include sea monsters while North America is described in Latin as “Devicta ann 1530” or “conquered in 1530”.

The globe is thought to be either the work of Francois Demongenet, a French physicist and geographer, or derived from one of his designs, said Jim Spencer of Derbyshire-based Hansons.

He said: “One specialist I spoke to said 16th-century globes are nigh on impossible to come across.

“The leading galleries were as keen as mustard and said it’s absolutely right for the period.

“In terms of value, the general consensus is that it’s a complete unknown and should be very exciting to watch.

“Our globe looks like it could be the earliest ever offered at auction.”

People would've been wearing ruffs and codpieces when they first handled this globe in Elizabethan England

Jim Spencer, Hansons

The oldest terrestrial globe in the world is the Erdapfel from 1492, with Mr Spencer adding “the age of our globe firmly places it among the rarest in existence”.

“It’s older than other terrestrial globes in many major museums, including the British Library and British Museum,” he said.

The find is going under the hammer at Hansons online auction on Friday, with a guide price of between £20,000 and £30,000.

Valuers were left stunned when the globe was first brought by its owner, who is from North Wales, to the auctioneers’ Staffordshire saleroom at Bishton Hall, Wolseley Bridge.

Around the time it was being crafted, England was going through a period of political upheaval, with the premature death of Edward VI followed by the ill-fated nine-day reign of Lady Jane Grey, then the tumult of Mary I, and finally her sister Elizabeth I taking the throne.

The era was one of exploration as navigation improved, with Sir Francis Drake the first Englishman to circumnavigate the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mmpxs_0dNJB27U00

Mr Spencer said: “The vendor had a number of objects and was unsure if the globe was anything of great significance, so one of the valuers called me over to take a look.

“I expected to pick up a modern reproduction, but I was instantly struck by the engraved gores, which indicated authentic age.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s possible to say what its monetary value is because I have nothing to compare it with, but I’m guiding at £20,000-£30,000 and feel it must surely reach or soar beyond that.

“If the globe gains the interest it deserves, the sky’s the limit.

“To me, it feels priceless.

“The sheer age of the globe is mind-blowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDDww_0dNJB27U00

People would’ve been wearing ruffs and codpieces when they first handled this globe in Elizabethan England.

“It’s amazing to think of all the historical events this delicate little globe has survived.

“As well as coming through two world wars, it was made a century before the Great Fire of London in 1666.

“To me, it feels like a museum piece.”

The globe was originally in the collection of Major Edward Croft-Murray, former keeper of prints and drawings at the British Museum, before being bought by its current owner.

Mr Spencer said: “I guess we’ll never know how Major Croft-Murray acquired the globe, but we do know he was one of the Monuments Men who rescued all manner of treasures during the war.”

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
JAPAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Jane Grey
Person
Jim Spencer
Person
Francis Drake
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
Robb Report

This $24.6 Million Roman Statue Is Now the Most Expensive Ancient Sculpture Sold at Auction

An ancient Roman marble statue dubbed the Hamilton Aphrodite sold for £18.6 Million ($24.6 million) during a single-lot sale at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. The result for the sculpture was nine times the £2 million ($2.7 million) low estimate. It set a record for the most ever paid for an ancient marble sculpture, according to the auction house. After five bidders competed for the work in a 20 minute-long battle during the live sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters, the work hammered on a final bid of £16 million ($21 million) placed by an Asian collector. The anonymous buyer was bidding on...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#16th Century#British Museum#Monuments Men#Hansons Auctioneers#European#French#Erdapfel#The British Library
Daily Mail

The cosmic mystery of Seahenge: For 4,000 years it lay hidden beneath the Norfolk sands. Now, as it goes on show, a battle is raging over the true purpose of the awesome monument

From the outside — to the Bronze Age eye, at least — it must have had the awe-inspiring proportions of a cathedral. Set in a remote, windswept salt marsh next to the sea, 54 wooden posts 10ft high stood lashed into a circle, so tightly bound together it was almost impossible to see through the cracks.
SCIENCE
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
AFP

Napoleon's sword, pistols sold at US auction for $2.9 mn

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, "the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. "We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Shopping
Shropshire Star

Uncovered: Medieval pendant is millionth archaeological find made by the public

Nearly 50,000 were recorded in the first year of the pandemic, figures have shown.2. A medieval pendant has become the one millionth archaeological discovery found by members of the public, a report reveals. Lockdown sparked a spate of archaeological finds, with nearly 50,000 recorded in the first year of the...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

‘Extraordinary’ restoration of Roman rock crystal jar from Galloway hoard

When the Galloway hoard was unearthed from a ploughed field in western Scotland in 2014, it offered the richest collection of Viking-age objects ever found in Britain or Ireland. But one of the artefacts paled in comparison with treasures such as a gold bird-shaped pin and a silver-gilt vessel because it was within a pouch that was mangled and misshapen after almost 1,000 years in the ground.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Hindu Goddess Sculpture Looted from Temple Returned to India

An ancient sculpture of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from a temple in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh and trafficked for sale in London in the 1980s will be now be returned to India, the Guardian reports. The High Commission of India in London is set to formally accept the return of the antiquity, which depicts a seated female deity with a goat head. The ancient stone icon, which dates back to either the 8th or 9th century, was among a group of yogini Hindu figures that were stolen between 1979 and 1982 from the grounds of a temple...
INDIA
BBC

Queen Victoria nightwear fails to sell at auction

Nightwear that belonged to Queen Victoria did not reach reserve prices at an auction. Bids for a nightdress and chemise were made for £3,800 and 3,400 respectively at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire. The chemise was expected to fetch up to £5,000 and the nightdress £6,000. They were given to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
The Independent

16th century globe bought for £150 at antiques fair sells for £116,000

A 16th century globe bought at an antiques fair for £150 during the pandemic has sold for £116,000 after sparking a worldwide bidding war.The carved wood and paper sphere, which dates to either the 1550s or the 1560s, was found after being brought by its owner to a free valuation event, Hansons Auctioneers said.At the time it was made, no European had set foot on or even sighted Australia and the landmass is missing from the artefact.Its mapped sides, made from carefully engraved paper panels known as gores, also include sea monsters while North America is described in Latin as...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy