Mental Health

Logic’s song 1-800-273-8255 helped lower suicide rates, according to study

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQCmg_0dNJAisQ00

Research suggests that Logic ’s 2017 song “1-800-273-8255” has helped decrease suicide rates among teenagers.

Named after the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) phone number, the song and its video depicts what it feels like wanting to commit suicide.

A new study conducted by BMJ reveals that Logic’s song has been the “broadest and most sustained suicide prevention messaging directly connected to a story of hope and recovery”.

The lyrics go: “I’ve been on the low /I been taking my time/ I feel like I’m out of my mind/ It feel like my life ain’t mine/ Who can relate?”

The song’s video portrays the problems faced by a high school student who struggles with his sexuality. He’s bullied to the point of considering suicide but controls himself after calling a suicide hotline to speak with someone.

When Logic – whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II – performed the song at the 2017 MTV VMAs and the 2018 Grammy Awards, the study notes that NSPL saw a 6.9 per cent increase in calls, while the suicide rate decreased among 10 to 19-year-olds by 5.5 per cent.

The track which features Khalid and Alessia Cara has been streamed by over 400,000,000 people around the world.

“To know that my music was actually affecting people’s lives, truly, that’s what inspired me to make the song,” Logic told CNN.

“We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind,” he added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 0

NBC News

Rapper Logic's '1-800-273-8255' song may have helped prevent hundreds of deaths, study says

Rapper Logic's song "1-800-273-8255" may have helped prevent a significant number of suicides around the time of its release, according to a study published Monday. The song's title is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The study, which looked at data from Jan. 1, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2018, found that the tune "was associated with a large increase in calls" to the lifeline, as well as a reduction in suicides.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Logic's suicide prevention song may have actually had real, positive results

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of suicide and self-harm. In 2017, the verbose rapper (and avid Pokémon fan) Logic released a track called “1-800-273-8255” centering on someone overcoming suicidal urges, in part through calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline’s phone number (hence the title). The song was pretty successful at the time, reaching number 3 on Billboard charts and earning Logic performances of the single at both the 2017 MTV VMAs, as well as the 2018 Grammys. But one of the song’s biggest successes was only recently highlighted in a scientific observational study published in The BMJ. The research seems to indicate not only an increase in hotline calls but a noticeable decrease in suicide rates for the month following the song’s release.
MENTAL HEALTH
Insider

Rapper Logic's song '1-800-273-8255,' titled after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saved hundreds of lives, a study found

In April 2017, rapper Logic released the song "1-800-273-8255." The title is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. A study released on Monday found that the song helped reduce suicides and save lives. A song by the rapper Logic titled "1-800-273-8255," the number of the National Suicide Prevention...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

