England to face New Zealand in 2022 Autumn Nations Series

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 5 days ago

England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year’s Autumn Nations Series.

Eddie Jones’ team kick off their 2022 autumn schedule against Argentina at Twickenham on November 6, followed by Japan six days later, with both countries in England’s World Cup group.

They then host New Zealand on 19 November, which will be a first meeting with the All Blacks since England beat them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

The series is completed by England facing reigning world champions South Africa on 26 November, the Rugby Football Union announced.

Head coach Jones said: “These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

“It’s almost a mini World Cup in itself, and we are fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

“It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world.

“We saw how much of a difference having a full Twickenham Stadium was this autumn, and we can’t wait to play a series of games against such quality opposition in front of our supporters.”

