JK Rowling’s name practically erased from new Fantastic Beasts trailer following transphobia accusations

JK Rowling ’s name has been almost completely erased from the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film, only appearing in minuscule lettering in the closing shot.

A credit to the author, who is a writer and producer on all three films, appeared prominently in the trailers for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , released on 14 December this year, features Rowling’s name in the small print at the very end, rather than in large lettering, as had been seen throughout the other two trailers, where it was included in promotional lines such as “JK Rowling invites you” and “From writer JK Rowling”.

The latest trailer comes in the wake of the transphobia row in which Rowling has been embroiled in recent years.

Last summer, she shared a post on Twitter commenting on the use of the term “people who menstruate” in place of “women” in an article.

She tweeted: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She further stated online that “erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives”, and criticised the view that “sex isn’t real”.

The author was accused of being transphobic, which she has denied.

Her comments prompted Harry Potter stars such as Daniel Radcliffe to make online statements in opposition to Rowling’s position.

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne also weighed into the controversy, saying: “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

But the actor, who plays Newt Scamander in the franchise, also defended Rowling against the “vitriol” aimed at her over her comments on transgender issues.

This month, Rowling faced more accusations of transphobia after she criticised the Scottish police for announcing they will start recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity.

Reacting to the news, Rowling tweeted: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penis-ed Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

The Independent has contacted Rowling and Warner Bros for comment on the new trailer.