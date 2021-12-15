ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘Rudderless’ FIA ‘not feared by teams’, Martin Brundle claims

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFhe7_0dNJARox00

Martin Brundle believes the FIA is “a little rudderless” under its current leadership, with teams increasingly confident in challenging the governing body.

As the F1 season reached its dramatic finale, Mercedes and Red Bull staff were repeatedly heard attempting to influence race director Michael Masi over the radio while grands prix were in progress.

Those conversations reached a head in Abu Dhabi when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff clearly tried to affect Masi’s decision-making after Antonio Giovinazzi crashed, urging the race director to introduce only a virtual safety car - an intervention Brundle claimed was “outrageous”.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull were then repeatedly in contact with Masi during the dramatic conclusion of the season-deciding grand prix as he controversially deemed that the last lap could take place without a safety car, effectively handing Verstappen his maiden world championship .

“The final few laps in Abu Dhabi, when the world’s eyes were on us in staggering numbers, were not our finest moment and some things have to change this winter. We certainly confused our fans on Sunday,” wrote Brundle in his Sky Sports column .

“If Michael wants to continue, and F1 and the governing body the FIA want to keep him, things must change.”

Jean Todt, the FIA’s current president, was already set to stand down and Brundle fears the governing body could now lack firm leadership at a decisive time for the sport’s future.

“Jean Todt retires shortly, after 12 years as President of the FIA. However, while we await a new President and his supporting team, I imagine the FIA is a little rudderless and certainly not feared by the teams, who lived in great trepidation of Mosley and the ‘bringing the sport into disrepute’ clause,” wrote Brundle.

“Until this year, any correspondence from the pit wall to Race Control was not broadcast, and it’s totally unacceptable to hear team bosses and team managers even pre-empting situations and lobbying.”

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Christian Horner exclusive interview: 'It's a shame how Mercedes took defeat - they made the tactical error with Hamilton'

Still exhilarated by the most incendiary finale in Formula One history, Christian Horner has little time for the idea that Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth world title by some act of grand larceny. Never mind being “robbed” in Abu Dhabi, as Toto Wolff’s wife Susie has alleged, Red Bull’s team principal argues Mercedes were merely outsmarted by superior strategy and by Max Verstappen’s peerless opportunism during a chaotic final-lap shootout. “We’ve done nothing wrong,” he says, emphatically. “We won the race on the track.”
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The cause of Sergio Perez’s mysterious retirement

Why did Sergio Perez mysteriously retire from the 2021 Formula 1 season finale during the safety car period ahead of the final restart?. Like teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez made a pit stop for new tires during the late safety car period in Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton has outlined retirement terms with F1 future in the air

After losing the 2021 Formula 1 World title, speculations have been high upon Lewis Hamilton bidding farewell to Formula 1 even after he insisted that he’ll back stronger in the 2022 season. Especially with boss Toto Wolff confirming that he’ll be talking about the same issue with the 36-years-old recently.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Giovinazzi
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Martin Brundle
Person
Jean Todt
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will not retire from F1, says former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg expects his former Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to be back on the grid to challenge Max Verstappen for the title once again in 2022.Team principal Toto Wolff admitted he and Hamilton felt “disillusioned” after the seven-time world champion lost out to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the season in the finale at Abu Dhabi, after a late safety car restarted handled in controversial and unprecedented circumstances by FIA Race Director Michael Masi.Wolff’s comments, which came in his first public appearance since the conclusion of the race at Yas Marina, led to speculation...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

F1 champion Max Verstappen shares honest reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s retirement rumors

F1 champion Max Verstappen shares an honest reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s looming retirement rumors. After a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finish, Verstappen won his first F1 title via a final lap overtake on Hamilton, who led for most of the race. However, many fans, including Mercedes, question the decisions made by the FIA after Nicholas Latifi’s crash.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy