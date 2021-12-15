Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir About Finding Life-Changing Physical and Mental Relief from Somatic Work

Academic publishing, like much of the world in general, is experiencing a state of flux. Traditional methods of publishing no longer fully embody or completely support the needs of researchers, publishers, libraries, and institutions. Varying publishing models abound, including differing degrees of open access. Open access as a scholarly concept has been around for decades, but only in the last few years has the movement really exploded. Some of this explosion is due to the technological shifts and workflow adjustments mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the adjustment toward opening up digital content the scholarly communications landscape shifted to accommodate alternative methods of dissemination which has given rise to Article Processing Charges or APCs.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO