Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir About Finding Life-Changing Physical and Mental Relief from Somatic Work

An accident has left triple-crowner, trail angel, blacksmith, and chainsaw artist Todd Gladfelter paralyzed. Now his family is reaching out for help. On November 26th, 2021, Todd Gladfelter fell from a roof. The fall resulted in three broken vertebrae in his neck and paralysis over much of his body. On November 30th, Gladfelter’s niece, Ashely Mikulsky, organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help offset the cost of his treatment, recovery, and physical therapy. As of this writing, the GoFundMe page is nearly three-fourths of the way towards reaching its goal. A little extra attention could make the fundraiser a complete success and take a significant financial weight off Gladfelter and his family.
