Leopard seals have been eating sharks, according to a study which documented the behaviour for the first time.The study, by researchers and scientists in New Zealand and Australia, observed the diets of leopard seals by monitoring their predation and faeces.They found signs of physical struggle with sharks on the seals’ bodies and shark remains in their faeces.“We were blown away to find sharks were on the menu,” Krista van der Linde from LeopardSeals.org, one of the lead authors of the study, told The Guardian.“But then we also found elephant fish and ghost sharks were also being hunted by the leopard...

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO