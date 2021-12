Always be mindful that cart attendants are an important “sprocket” among the numerous gears that turn as part of a synchronized crew at a golf facility. The cart crew is not an autonomous group. They are integral to all operations and they must be mindful that it’s all about synchronization with leadership and management, the maintenance crew, the pro shop, the golf course superintendent, the range crew, the starters, the rangers, the beverage cart, the snack shack, the golf simulators, the restaurant, the hotel and conference center, and every other crew operating to serve and astonish golfers and others on the property.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO