Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core available for Battery powered IoT devices and Smart Wearables SoC application
December 15, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its’ partners Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core for integration into customer’s SoC for IoT and Wearable applications such as Smart watches, fitness tracker bands, GPS trackers...www.design-reuse.com
Comments / 0