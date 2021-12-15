Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core available for Battery powered IoT devices and Smart Wearables SoC application

Reduces power consumption for AI intense portable devices. – sureCore, the ultra-low power, embedded memory specialists, continues developing technologies to reduce SoC power consumption thereby enabling developers to extend battery lives. Its latest innovation is MiniMiser™ that reduces the power consumption of register files by over 50%. Register files are small blocks of memory that typically interface directly to high performance logic to provide fast access to data needed for calculations. These are often located inside the related compute blocks to reduce wiring delays and ensure both power and performance targets can be met. Their activity level directly matches that of the logic they are coupled to – hence their power requirements can contribute significantly to the overall power budget of the chip. To address this sureCore has developed MiniMiser to cut register file power consumption in next generation, battery-powered devices where extending recharge cycle times is paramount.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO