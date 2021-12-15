ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core available for Battery powered IoT devices and Smart Wearables SoC application

 6 days ago

December 15, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its’ partners Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core for integration into customer’s SoC for IoT and Wearable applications such as Smart watches, fitness tracker bands, GPS trackers...

Design World Network

HMI touch sense devices now ultra low-power

Infineon Technologies AG launched the company’s fifth-generation CAPSENSE capacitive and inductive touch sensing human-machine interface (HMI) technology. The next-generation CAPSENSE solution embedded in PSoC microcontrollers delivers higher performance and lower power consumption for demanding user interfaces in-home appliances, industrial, consumer, and IoT products. The enhanced HMI enables advanced solutions like proximity sensing with the improved detection range, gesture detection, and directivity, along with hover detection for tomorrow’s advanced touchscreens.
ELECTRONICS
leedaily.com

The Top 7 Wearable Devices Available Right Now

Wearable smart devices commonly referred to as wearables have gained a steady following over the last few years. Although smartwatches such as the Apple Watch are the widely known wearables, many other types have continued to emerge. These include but are not limited to head-mounted displays, clothing and jewellery. These...
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Arasan announces the immediate availability of its ultra-low power MIPI D-PHY(SM) IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IP™ solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of its redesigned 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node. Arasan is a partner of GlobalFoundries, and multiple test chips have been sponsored by GlobalFoundries in an effort to make Arasan's IP silicon proven and available for the GlobalFoundries 12nm process.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

Sequans Introduces Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

Ideal solution for IoT tracking applications now available. Integrated solution delivers accurate positioning and shorter time-to-fix Alleviates cost and power limitations of traditional hardware GNSS solutions. Sequans Communications S.A., today announced the availability of low-power GNSS positioning capability on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform. The integrated GNSS solution offers Sequans’...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

How LoRaWAN helps utilities expand their businesses with IoT applications for smart cities

This article explores how LoRaWAN helps utilities companies to expand using IoT applications for smart cities. Data is at the heart of intelligent process automation, but where does that data come from? Collecting accurate data remotely has always been a challenge for utilities. This has led to fragmented data collection systems that restrict the use of data analytics at the scale necessary to make a real difference to the business and to consumers.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Washable and Flexible Batteries for Wearable Medical Devices

Engineers at the University of British Columbia created a flexible waterproof battery that is durable enough to undergo multiple wash cycles. The battery is so pliant that it can still function when stretched to double its original length. It’s made of low-cost materials, making it potentially highly suited for wearable health monitoring technology, such as items of clothing, patches, or watches that monitor vital signs.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Webinar : USB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller IP Core usage in Intel Quartus Prime Pro

December 8, 2021 -- System Level Solutions will be conducting Webinar on “USB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller IP Core usage in Intel Quartus Prime Pro”. This session is aimed at giving an overview of USB 3.1 Device IP Core with a special focus on its usage in Intel Quartus Prime Pro. Session will also have demonstration of creating software project in Eclipse and IP performance on hardware.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

sureCore delivers ultra-low power register files with more than 50% less power than off-the-shelf versions

Reduces power consumption for AI intense portable devices. – sureCore, the ultra-low power, embedded memory specialists, continues developing technologies to reduce SoC power consumption thereby enabling developers to extend battery lives. Its latest innovation is MiniMiser™ that reduces the power consumption of register files by over 50%. Register files are small blocks of memory that typically interface directly to high performance logic to provide fast access to data needed for calculations. These are often located inside the related compute blocks to reduce wiring delays and ensure both power and performance targets can be met. Their activity level directly matches that of the logic they are coupled to – hence their power requirements can contribute significantly to the overall power budget of the chip. To address this sureCore has developed MiniMiser to cut register file power consumption in next generation, battery-powered devices where extending recharge cycle times is paramount.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
hackaday.com

Touchscreen-Powered USB Hub Selectively Powers Down Devices

One of the most useful features of the Universal Serial Bus is its hot-plugging capability. You simply plug in your device, use it, and unplug it when you’re done. But what if you’ve got a huge number of USB devices? You might not want to use all of them all of the time, but repeatedly unplugging and re-plugging them is inconvenient and wears out the connectors. [Matt G] fixed this problem by building the RUNBOX: a USB hub that can be controlled through a touchscreen.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

UK made: Register memory IP cuts SoC power for wearables

Sheffield memory design house SureCore is offering intellectual property to cut register file power consumption. Branded MiniMiser, its architecture is based on a customised storage element – rather than on the foundry bit cell – and exploits the company’s SRAM power saving techniques. Multi-port and high-performance variants can be generated.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Nestwave Announces Collaboration with Sequans to Deliver Accurate and Efficient GNSS Positioning for Low-Power IoT Tracking

Nestwave IP provides latest Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT platform with low-power, low component count, small form factor geolocation. Nestwave, a global technology leader in low-power geolocation for the IoT, has announced that its technology has been selected by Sequans Communications S.A., a leading global provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT connectivity solutions, to add GNSS positioning to the Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform.
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Stretchy, washable battery brings wearable devices closer to reality

UBC researchers have created what could be the first battery that is both flexible and washable. It works even when twisted or stretched to twice its normal length, or after being tossed in the laundry. "Wearable electronics are a big market and stretchable batteries are essential to their development," says...
ELECTRONICS
nfcw.com

Developers unveil ultra-thin NFC-powered paper piano

Developers in Austria have produced an ultra-thin paper piano with a miniature NFC chip that connects the device to a companion mobile app, enabling a user to play a tune on it via their smartphone. The ultra-thin musical instrument consists of two sheets of paper, one printed with a simple...
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Battery-Powered Power Washers

The Fixnow 500E power washer is a high-performance appliance for consumers seeking out an alternative to bulky alternatives on the market that will work effectively for a wide range of cleaning needs. The unit makes use of a high-performance brushless motor that can function in three different spray intensities to...
ELECTRONICS
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Intel intends to take Mobileye public in mid-2022 on a US market through an IPO of newly issued stock. The subsidiary, which Intel acquired in 2017, develops SoCs for ADAS and autonomous driving solutions. Mobileye has achieved record revenue year-over-year with 2021 gains expected to be more than 40 percent higher than 2020, highlighting the powerful benefits to both companies of our ongoing partnership,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “Amnon [Shashua, Mobileye CEO] and I determined that an IPO provides the best opportunity to build on Mobileye’s track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders.” Intel will remain the majority shareholder in Mobileye.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Application Development

Improved user experience and more performance for applications in robotics, smart factory, and motion control. HILLSBORO, Ore – Dec. 15, 2021 – Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today launched the latest version of its Lattice Automate™ solution stack for industrial automation systems featuring new real-time networking capabilities, AI-based predictive maintenance, increased processor performance and scalability, and more flexible configurations. Lattice also announced the release of an updated version of the Lattice Propel™ embedded design environment to simplify the development of industrial automation systems with improved performance and added functionality supporting RISC-V soft processor cores.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Cliosoft Selected for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Program

Cliosoft Collaboration with Microsoft to help bring commercial innovations in chip design to national security. FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 – Cliosoft, Inc. today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft in the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) program to support the development of integrated circuit hardware and workflow prototypes that incorporate Cliosoft’s design data and IP management flows into Microsoft Azure.
FREMONT, CA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Smart AI-Powered Exoskeleton

German Bionic debuted Cray X, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered exoskeleton, complete with active walking assistance, IP54 waterproofing and a 40V battery. “AI is the basis for the ongoing development of exoskeleton technology and the future of human augmentation,” says Norma Steller, head of IoT at German Bionic. “The German Bionic cloud-based platform for exoskeletons is unique in the industry, providing us with the data necessary to advance machine learning, cultivate AI applications and continue driving our R&D efforts to new levels. With the fifth generation Cray X, we have taken further significant steps in this direction.”
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Industry's fastest TLS accelerator ready to boost Xilinx Versal platform

December 16, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, has optimized its industry leading TLS accelerator for Versal, Xilinx’ flagship platform. Making use of some of Versal’s advanced features, the TLS accelerator clocks in at an unprecedented speed. This allows datacenters and applications that rely on Xilinx Versal to set up more connections within the same energy and computation budget.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Atomic Rules introduces the world's highest performance PCIe host interface for Intel Agilex F-Series FPGAs

Auburn, NH – December 16, 2021 – Atomic Rules LLC, a supplier of enterprise-grade FPGA IP cores and solutions, today announced the extension of its established Arkville data mover to support Intel Agilex F-Series FPGA devices. Atomic Rules Arkville data mover provides a high-throughput, low-latency conduit between host memory and FPGA fabric logic, offloading CPU core usage, eliminating memory copies, and improving overall efficiency. Arkville’s new support for Intel Agilex F-Series devices more than doubles the performance of existing solutions.
COMPUTERS

