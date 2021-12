Square Enix released a new trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, and announced pre-registration for the mobile title is now open. In July 2021, it was revealed that a Fullmetal Alchemist mobile title was in development. However, further details regarding the title have not been disclosed until now. Specifically, the new trailer showcases how combat will function in the new mobile title. Additionally, Square Enix revealed that Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile will release sometime in Summer 2022. [Thanks, Famitsu!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO