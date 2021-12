Last year, Maine public schools saw enrollment fall by about 8,000 students, or 4%. It was one of the largest declines in the country, and came as many families homeschooled their children in the midst of the pandemic. A year later, some students have returned, but enrollment numbers remain well below their pre-pandemic levels. For more on what this all means, reporter Robbie Feinberg spoke to All Things Considered Host Jennifer Mitchell.

