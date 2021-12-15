Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period (2021-2028) | MedNet GmbH, Valencell Inc., Maxim Integrated, MediaTek Inc

Orthopedic bone cement is manufactured with polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and is used in fixing implant after orthopedic surgery. It is called cement since it can hold the implant and bone together by forming a tight space. There are various types of bone cements including glass polyalkenoate cement and calcium phosphate cements that are used in orthopedic surgeries. Cast is used to hold bones in place after injury as well as to provide enhanced immobilization post-orthopedic surgery. Moreover these casts are made from two types of casting materials namely fiberglass with cotton, plaster, and some other synthetic materials to provide soft padding to the bones. In the recent past, there has been rising demand for orthopedic bone cement and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population as they are prone to developing bone fractures. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the incidence of joint fractures due to the rise in prevalence of obesity which puts immense pressure on knee joints.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO