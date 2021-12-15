ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period (2021-2028) | MedNet GmbH, Valencell Inc., Maxim Integrated, MediaTek Inc

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Orthodontic Supplies Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | 3M Company, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Align Technology Inc.

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry dealing with the alignment and structure of teeth to help in achieving good oral health. North America’s Orthodontic industry, which includes Professional Orthodontic Supplies (POS). The industry had recorded positive growth in each of the last five years. The demand for orthodontic supplies in orthodontic care centers, particularly in the U.S., has grown significantly over the last two decades. As the demand for orthodontic supplies has grown, so too, the number of technical and product categories has expanded. This has led to increased competition among manufacturers, distributors, and manufacturers who have expanded their product portfolios to include dental braces, archwires, braces systems, retainers, bridges, and VTC appliances.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Electronic Skin Market To Reach USD 20.02 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

High demand for electronic skin in the healthcare sector to treat diabetes and cardiology diseases is driving market growth. New York, December 21,2021 – The global electronic skin market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.02 Billion in 2027 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand for electronic skin in the healthcare sector and increasing growth in the robotics industry are key factors driving growth of the global electronic skin market. Advancements in technology and incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector is supporting revenue growth of the market.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medagadget.com

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc.

Organ and tissue transplantation is the practice of replacing a part of the body with another. A donor’s own tissue is often a better match for a recipient than a random individual. A patient undergoing a transplant usually has a short period of illness before it requires a new organ. The first step in the transplant process is the evaluation of the donor’s tissue. The information about the allograft is assessed by a team of medical experts, including an infectious disease expert and a tissue bank medical director. Until a medical director determines that the tissue is safe for the recipient, no allograft will be released. The process is usually done within a few weeks. It is often necessary to wait for three or more months before the transplant.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Allergan Inc., Cousin Biotech, Covidien PLC, Endogastric Solutions Inc.

Bariatric surgery is also known as weight loss surgery, which is a type of bariatrics. It is a minimally-invasive operative procedure that is performed on people with obesity. Bariatric surgery focuses weight reduction of a person by a procedure that decreases the size of stomach with the removal of a part of tissues or fats in the stomach. According to The National Institutes of Health, U.S., the bariatric surgery should be performed on a person depending on their BMO. A minimum BMI required for this surgery is 40, while individuals suffering from existing medical conditions like diabetes can have BMI of 35 to undergo bariatric surgery. The rate of bariatric surgery has increased, as the cases of obesity grew all over the world. Moreover, the expenditure on weight loss has increased due to rising preventive and precaution measures taken by people, which in turn boost the global sales of bariatric surgery devices.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Cagr#Market Intelligence#Maxim Integrated#Market Trends#Valencell Inc#Mednet Gmbh#Mediatek Inc#Silicon Laboratories Inc#Lifeq Inc#Texas Instruments Inc#Fitbit Inc#Apple Inc
Medagadget.com

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,864.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028

Intraosseous infusion (IO) devices, such as bone injection gun, can be used in critical situations where immediate response is required. Bone injection gun can be used in immediate medical intervention. The preferred site of administration for people over 12 years is 1 cm proximal to tibial tuberosity and proximal tibia 2 cm medial and 1 cm medial and 2 cm distal to tibial tuberosity for less than 12 year age.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Computed Tomography Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,101.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%

Computed tomography (CT) is an electronic X-beam imaging methodology. CT scanners utilize a mechanized X-beam source when contrasted with ordinary X-beams, which utilize X-beam tube, fixed at a point. Cross-sectional pictures or cuts are created through the PC for evaluation of the signs delivered. The cuts otherwise called tomographic pictures which contain more data than ordinary X-beams. Three-dimensional pictures of the patient empowers specialists, more straightforward ID, area of the essential constructions, and potential irregularities or growths in the body. Thick constructions in the body are handily imaged when contrasted with delicate tissues, since X-beams go effectively through milder tissues, creating faint pictures. To contain this disadvantage, intravenous (IV) contrast specialists are utilized. To inspect the potential deterrents in the circulatory frameworks, a difference framework dependent on iodine is infused in the veins and barium-based mixtures are utilized as oral differentiation specialists for imaging organs in the stomach-related framework.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Parenteral Packaging Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.1% And estimated to surpass US$ 24,973.9 Million by 2028

The market for parenteral packaging is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical industry. The market is segmented by material, as it is the easiest to manufacture and cheapest to purchase. The market is highly fragmented by materials and processes used to manufacture them. This segment is divided into plastic-based and glass-encapsulated packaging, which is used for sterile fluids.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Arthroscopy Devices Market USD 7,230.1 Million Revenue Projects to Cross High Growth Trajectory Over 2028 – Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Inc.), Stryker Corporation

Arthroscopy is a procedure that diagnose and treats the internal parts of the body, and the devices that are used during this procedure are called as arthroscopy devices. The procedure is minimally invasive and involves inserting a small probe through an incision. Arthroscopy is primarily used for diagnosis of inner body structure. Surgical arthroscopy uses these devices in surgical procedures. Arthroscopy devices comprise motorized instruments, mechanical instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and special instruments such as punches, probes, lasers, shavers, electrocautery electrodes, meniscus repair sets, and ACL sets.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Anesthesia Gas Scavenging System Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Wuxi Huana Healthcare Techniques Co. Ltd, Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd., Beacon Medaes

The anesthetic gas scavenging system is used to remove anesthetic gas mixtures in parts fitted with nitrous oxide terminal units like operation rooms. The scavenging system is used for collecting the waste gases in the exhaust port of the anesthetic circuit or ventilator. These gases are then transferred to a receiving system and are released in the outer environment. The hazardous effects of anesthetic gases such as nitrous oxide and other volatile agents can be observed in surrounding people. Hence, the use of anesthetic scavenging system is important.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market was Worth US$ 4262.80 Mn in 2020 and is Expected to Maintain its Dominance over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029), Rising at a CAGR of 21.45%

SaaS online video platforms allow organizations to host videos for numerous applications that include internal team training, customer relationship management and lead generation, marketing, amongst others. SaaS model, or software-as-a-service, allows the companies to avail the services on a subscription basis, thereby providing the flexibility of cancelling these services anytime. Furthermore, SaaS platforms also ensure that the end-users needn't have specialized equipment for handling the technicalities of video storage and broadcast, as these will be provided by the company. The rise in demand for online video marketing, especially in advanced economies such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, amongst others, coupled with the rise in number of businesses that are using online video marketing platforms in the Asia Pacific and North America region, is a major reason for the growth of the global SaaS online video platform market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dental Articulators Market Expected to Experience various Growth Opportunities to 2030

The dental articulators market is expected to experience various growth opportunities in the years to come. These growth opportunities in the market are possible with the growing count of dental procedures across the globe. Further, the rising count of oral health disorders among people is also estimated to propel demand opportunities in the market in the years to come. The growing count of R & D activities for product development is also driving growth impetus in the global market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Devices Market To Surpass US$ 68.3 Billion Threshold By 2026 | Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Escalon Medical Corp

Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science that deals with anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eye. Major eye diseases include haloes, eyelid abnormalities, distorted vision, glaucoma, cataract and retinal disease. The ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of various diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices and vision care products. These segments comprise several devices used for treatment of eye diseases. The diagnostic and monitoring device segment is further sub-segmented into fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, tonometers, slit lamps and corneal topographers. The surgical device segment includes refractive devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, cataract, and glaucoma devices.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Bone Glue Market to Witness Gigantic Growth at a CAGR of 5.7 % by 2027 | Cryolife, Cohera Medical, Tissuemed Ltd, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Baxter International

Osteoporosis in one of the most common reasons for bone fracture, where its prevalence increases with age. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of osteoporosis is that it occurs in 10% men and 13% in women who are aged 60 years or above. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation data of 2014, a total of 54 million U.S. adults aged 50 and older were affected by osteoporosis and low bone mass in 2013. It further states that the number of bone fractures will increase by 2 to 4 times by 2020 and 41 million women will suffer from osteoporosis or osteoarthritis. This is mainly attributed to significant rise in geriatric population.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Total Disc Replacement Market 2028 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast | Stryker Corporation, De Puy Spine, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic, Globus Medical

Total disc replacement involves replacement of degenerated or damaged disc with the use of an artificial replacement device in the lumbar or cervical region. It is a type of back or spinal surgery involving implantation of artificial disc into the spine for performing same functions as normal disc in the human body. Prostheses can be used to maintain and support spinal curvature, to improve flexibility, and to reduce pain. Increasing cases of spinal disorders and growing awareness about disc replacement is expected to boost growth of the total disc replacement market.
HEALTH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Indoor Location Analytics Market Overview Demand Size Growth & Forecast 2031- Worldwide Analysis | SAS Institute (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.)

Market research on most trending report Global “Indoor Location Analytics” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Indoor Location Analytics market state of affairs. The Indoor Location Analytics marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Indoor Location Analytics report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Indoor Location Analytics Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Market Showcases Promising Growth Due to the Ongoing Demand and Improved Supply Chain Ecosystem, Players Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories

Venous thromboembolism, a term referring to blood clots in the veins, is an underdiagnosed and serious, yet preventable medical condition that can cause disability and death. The good news is that DVT is preventable and treatable if discovered early. If the clot is in deep vein, it is called as deep vein thrombosis, while a clot in lungs is termed as pulmonary embolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market is growing rapidly with Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, 3M Healthcare and BSN Medical GmbH

Orthopedic bone cement is manufactured with polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and is used in fixing implant after orthopedic surgery. It is called cement since it can hold the implant and bone together by forming a tight space. There are various types of bone cements including glass polyalkenoate cement and calcium phosphate cements that are used in orthopedic surgeries. Cast is used to hold bones in place after injury as well as to provide enhanced immobilization post-orthopedic surgery. Moreover these casts are made from two types of casting materials namely fiberglass with cotton, plaster, and some other synthetic materials to provide soft padding to the bones. In the recent past, there has been rising demand for orthopedic bone cement and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population as they are prone to developing bone fractures. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the incidence of joint fractures due to the rise in prevalence of obesity which puts immense pressure on knee joints.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Pressure Bandages Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 274.2 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8% : Coherent Market Insights | Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, 3M, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc

Pressure bandages is one of the most important first-aid approach in the medical settings, used in serious injury. The pressure bandages offer compression to the damaged blood vessels by rendering blood clot formation, thereby preventing excessive blood loss. These bandages are suitable in wounds on limbs and in venomous snake bites, in order to avoid venom progression in the body.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Cell Sorting Market Size To Reach USD 805.1 Million By 2027 With CAGR of 7.9% | Reports And Data

High demand for cell sorting in stem cell research and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are driving growth of the cell sorting market. New York, December 16,2021 – The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Cell sorting is a process of taking cells from an organism and separating them according to their type. These cells are labelled and tagged. Cell sorting market revenue is growing due to increase in research and development activities in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Advancements in diagnostic procedures and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, are factors also contributing to growth of the global cell sorting market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy