Tattered U.S. flag in cemetery has veteran demanding action

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for the public’s help to place wreaths to honor Minnesota’s fallen heroes. MDVA creates a one-of-a-kind memorial with wreaths placed on all headstones at the three State Veterans Cemeteries in Little Falls, Preston, and Saginaw, near Duluth, during the winter holidays. In 2021, the Minnesota non-profit organization that took the lead in purchasing these wreaths for the State Veterans Cemeteries-a significant financial investment-is unable to do so. The fundraising goal is $100,000 for 6,500 decorated wreaths.
Comments / 0