Tattered U.S. flag in cemetery has veteran demanding action

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 18. Once again, the veterans of Southbury will be placing wreaths on the graves of the approximately 560 veterans across 8 cemeteries in Southbury. Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation's fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about sacrifices made for us to live freely.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO