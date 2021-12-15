ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Tattered U.S. flag in cemetery has veteran demanding action

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days before this weekend’s ‘Wreaths Across America’ event to commemorate...

Bismarck Tribune

Wreaths memorial returns to North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in traditional form

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart remembers thinking how sad it would be that some headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery wouldn't receive a wreath at Christmastime. In her car years ago, listening to a radio broadcast about Wreaths Across America, she was determined to get involved. "It's important to show respect to...
BISMARCK, ND
cbs19news

Flags lowered in honor of former U.S. senator, WWII veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia will be flying at half-staff on Saturday in honor of former U.S. Senator Robert Joseph Dole. The former senator, presidential candidate and World War II veteran passed away this week at the age of 98. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grand Island Independent

Public invited to help lay wreaths at Grand Island's Veterans Cemetery

Grand Island Express and VFW Auxiliary 1347 are partnering to bring the Wreaths Across America ceremony to Grand Island at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the corner of Webb Road and Capital Avenue. After the ceremony, participants will place wreaths on the 1,400 graves.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kvrr.com

Fallen veterans honored at Fargo National Cemetery

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR-TV) – The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Civil Air Patrol, and members of the Fargo Memorial Honor guard are remembering veterans by laying wreaths on their headstones at the Fargo National Cemetery. This effort is a nationwide movement, called Wreaths Across America. Over 2,500 wreath-laying...
FARGO, ND
loudounnow.com

Loudoun War Veterans Honored at Cemetery Wreath Laying

The Ketoctin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday sponsored wreath layings at the graves of American war veterans at two Loudoun cemeteries. The events were part of the Wreaths Across American program that honored the service of veterans at more than 2,500 U.S. cemeteries,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOLD WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA CEREMONIES AT STATE-RUN VETERANS CEMETERIES

BATON ROUGE, La.—The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will hold Wreaths Across America ceremonies at Louisiana’s state-run veterans cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 18. Ceremonies are held annually on Dec. 18 across the nation at more than 2,500 memorial sites in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and on foreign soil to remember, honor and teach.
LOUISIANA STATE
hamlethub.com

Veterans of Southbury Place Wreaths on Graves in Eight Local Cemeteries

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 18. Once again, the veterans of Southbury will be placing wreaths on the graves of the approximately 560 veterans across 8 cemeteries in Southbury. Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation's fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about sacrifices made for us to live freely.
SOUTHBURY, CT
wsgw.com

Thousands Of Wreaths Placed At Great Lakes Veterans Cemetery

Wreaths Across America Wreath day was held today at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Matt Hare, President of Matrix Expedited Services in Flint Twp. said. “This event is volunteer driven and we are excited that we have 16,000 wreaths being delivered to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mi this year. That is a record for this cemetery and is just another reminder that our community supports our military and veterans.”
HOLLY, MI
irvineweekly.com

Flag One Presentation Held at Gypsum Canyon Veterans Cemetery Site

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, more than 200 people, along with the Orange County Board of Supervisors, attended a Flag One groundbreaking ceremony at the potential site for a veterans cemetery in Gypsum Canyon. With nearly 250 in attendance, in addition to unfurling a 60′ x 30′ American flag, and planting...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fort Morgan Times

City of Fort Morgan: Cemetery staff working on directory of veterans

The Fort Morgan Cemetery staff is working on the creation of a directory to honor military veterans interred at the cemetery, according to a city news release. After researching files, permits and other various documents to find as many veterans as possible, the cemetery staff is now requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who knows of a veteran in the Fort Morgan Cemetery is asked to contact Kelly Hoem at kelly.hoem@cityoffortmorgan.com.
FORT MORGAN, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Volunteers lay wreaths on all 14,500 veterans’ graves in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA — Green wreaths with red bows lay against the white tombstones. As they place the greenery at each of the 14,500 veterans graves at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil, Washington County, this weekend, volunteers will say the deceased’s name. They will take a moment to pause and thank him or her for their service to this country.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery marks milestone in expansion

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter has completed phase one of an ambitious expansion that will guarantee more space for decades to come. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday showed off the first of 40 new walls designed to hold cremated remains. Fourteen-thousand new spaces...
EXETER, RI
knsiradio.com

MN Veterans Cemeteries Need Help To Pay for Memorial Wreaths

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for the public’s help to place wreaths to honor Minnesota’s fallen heroes. MDVA creates a one-of-a-kind memorial with wreaths placed on all headstones at the three State Veterans Cemeteries in Little Falls, Preston, and Saginaw, near Duluth, during the winter holidays. In 2021, the Minnesota non-profit organization that took the lead in purchasing these wreaths for the State Veterans Cemeteries-a significant financial investment-is unable to do so. The fundraising goal is $100,000 for 6,500 decorated wreaths.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTKR

Community memorializes veterans at Hampton National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton community honored the fallen on National Wreaths Across America Day. Saturday afternoon, volunteers from Wreaths Across America were at Hampton National Cemetery at Hampton University to remember and honor veterans of the U.S. military by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and saying the name of each and every veteran out loud.
HAMPTON, VA
Roanoke Times

War of 1812 veteran honored at historic Forest church cemetery

FOREST — A small crowd gathered Friday near one of the oldest graves in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s cemetery to honor a local man buried there: Gerard Alexander, a veteran of the War of 1812 and Virginia native who spent much of his documented life in service to others. Alexander...
FOREST, VA

