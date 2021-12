Chicago will likely break a record on Tuesday for the latest first measurable snow of the cold-weather season, according to forecasters. On Monday (barring an unexpected heavy snow late in the day), Chicago tied the record, which dates back to Dec. 20, 2012. There is no snow in the forecast until possibly well beyond Christmas. There has been some snow so far this season. But instead of having ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO