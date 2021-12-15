ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Accenture Helps Disney Studios’ StudioLAB Provide Fans With Immersive Experiences Through Interactive Movie Posters

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccenture is helping Disney Studios’ StudioLAB develop and pilot interactive movie posters that incorporatemovie posters, including cloud and OLED displays, to provide moviegoers and fans with engaging, immersive and memorable content experiences. Accenture and StudioLAB collaborated to design, build and install a prototype of an interactive movie poster...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
totalgamingaddicts.com

The Game Awards Goes Meta: Join The Interactive Experience

What’s better than just watching the Game Awards? Being there (virtually), of course!. It’s that time of year again, and The Game Awards are broadcasting live this evening (or tomorrow morning, depending on your time zone). The Game Awards are as much about new game reveals and world premiere announcements as they are the awards themselves (arguably more so), with an action-packed lineup promised for viewers.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios FINALLY Brings Back Fan-Favorite Experience

It’s usually an “out of this world” experience for Guests young and old at Universal Studios in Florida. Flying an actual bike to help E.T. save his home planet, Guests had noticed that during the pandemic one of the most exciting moments of the attraction was temporarily stopped. Now, we...
ORLANDO, FL
bizneworleans.com

Cox Adds Disney+ to the Contour Experience

ATLANTA – Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced the addition of Disney+ to the Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences. Contour customers can stream Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” (available now), “The Book of Boba Fett” (premiering Dec. 29), Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”
ATLANTA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Incorporatemovie Posters#Vp
Siliconera

Tales of Arise’s Design Was Meant to Be an Immersive, Stress Free Experience

Tales of series Producer Yusuke Tomizawa shared several key development details regarding the design Tales of Arise during CEDEC + KYUSHU 2021. Additionally, Hiroshi Matsuyama CEO of Cyberconnect2 served as a moderator for the presentation. During the CEDEC + KYUSHU 2021 conference, Tomizawa revealed the key points on which the title was created around. This included making sure that Tales of Arise would be an immersive, stress free experience for players. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Inconspicuous Interactive Experience

'Omega Mart' is not a typical supermarket but is an interactive and immersive art experience. Located in Las Vegas, the experience invited its participants to explore as everything is not what it seems. With installation art, design, lighting, technology, and vast space, the non-linear story unfolds wherever the participants choose to go.
VISUAL ART
dotesports.com

Vi player experiences unusual ultimate interaction with Mordekaiser

With 157 champions in League of Legends, where each one of them has a unique set of abilities, it’s not hard to get some unexpected interactions from time to time—and even Piltover’s finest isn’t immune from faulty equipment. A highlight clip showcases how Vi’s ultimate, Cease...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Deadline

‘The Witchverse’ Anthology Series Based On Baobab Studios’ “Baba Yaga” VR Experience In Works At Disney+

Disney Branded Television has teamed with Baobab Studios on The Witchverse, an animated anthology series based on Baobab’s Emmy-winning VR experience and animated short film Baba Yaga. Disney Television Animation is overseeing the development of the project for Disney+. Eric Darnell, writer-director of Baba Yaga, Madagascar, Antz and Baobab’s co-founder and chief creative officer, will executive-produce the series. The Witchverse is described as a global celebration of the international cultural phenomena of witches, their magic and their universal connection to nature. Each witch-i-sode will comically explore and upend common misconceptions surrounding global witch mythology and lore from a mélange of cultures and...
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

The Best Movie Posters of 2021

1. FleeThe official release poster for Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated refugee memoir Flee—the one you might have seen more often than this—isn’t half bad: the film’s subject, Amin, is revealed in the elongated ascenders of the title, as if behind bars, while a happy memory of him as a child slips freely into the poster’s negative space. And, to be honest, the design I have chosen as my favorite movie poster of the year (this is the original Swedish version but a US version of this design has been seen in the wild) doesn’t express Flee half as well as that other one does. Its it-takes-a-village cast of characters promises something different from the film itself, which is a lean and harrowing and often solitary odyssey from Afghanistan to Denmark, and from childhood to manhood. That said, I can’t stop loving this poster.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
MOVIES
aithority.com

Fengdu Novel IP Content Selected For Micro Drama Production By Tencent Video

As Fengdu Novel, online literature app developed by CooTek continues to make progress in building its content ecology, it has reached a collaboration with Tencent Video’s Mars Project, which aims to support micro drama TV adaptation. A batch of high-quality online literature work from Fengdu Novel have entered in the bidding stage and will be ready for shooting upon the completion of bidding and coordination with the producers.
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

House of First Launches NFT Platform to Debut First-of-a-Kind Art Collections in the Metaverse

NFT platform designed to showcase the most innovative and iconic artists on the blockchain announced its official launch with the minting of its first inaugural artist. Whether it’s an artist’s debut NFT collection, or an established creator’s next brilliant masterpiece, House of First is a platform for cultivating and uplifting the most compelling voices and extraordinary talent in the Metaverse.
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
MOVIES
aithority.com

Lion Announces its NFT Language Project MetaWords Passes CertiK Audit

Lion Group Holding Ltd., operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, announced its NFT language project MetaWords has passed CertiK security audit. MetaWords was created in collaboration with...
TECHNOLOGY
Time Out Global

The best Christmas movies on Disney+

From ‘Home Alone’ to ‘Scrooge’, these are the best Christmas movies on Disney+. Disney+ is loaded with Christmas movies, adorable shorts and specials… and more than a few lumps of coal. The service, with its decades of catalogue spilling forth from Disney’s vault, is full of stone-cold classics.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy