Accenture Helps Disney Studios’ StudioLAB Provide Fans With Immersive Experiences Through Interactive Movie Posters
Accenture is helping Disney Studios’ StudioLAB develop and pilot interactive movie posters that incorporatemovie posters, including cloud and OLED displays, to provide moviegoers and fans with engaging, immersive and memorable content experiences. Accenture and StudioLAB collaborated to design, build and install a prototype of an interactive movie poster...aithority.com
Comments / 0